ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Samsung Galaxy S26 Base Model Might Finally Surprise You With Its Charging Speed

ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Samsung Galaxy S26 Base Model Might Finally Surprise You With Its Charging Speed

Samsung may finally upgrade charging speeds on the base Galaxy S26. New leaks suggest 45W fast charging, a bigger battery and quicker top-ups, making daily use faster and less stressful.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung’s next flagship phones are already in the news, and this time, it’s because of faster charging. New leaks say Samsung may finally fix one of its biggest problems. The base Galaxy S26, which usually gets the smallest upgrades, could now support 45W fast charging. Tipster Ahmed Qwaider shared this detail. If it’s true, the phone will charge much faster than before. 

It is also expected to come with a bigger 4,300mAh battery. This means better battery life and quicker top-ups for daily use.

Galaxy S26 Fast Charging Brings Real-Life Benefits

Right now, the Galaxy S25 supports only 25W charging. Still, it can charge over 55% in 30 minutes.  With Galaxy S26 fast charging jumping to 45W, the phone could reach around 70% in the same time. That’s a big win for people who are always in a hurry.

Samsung has been slow in this area compared to other brands. Many phones today offer 60W or even 100W charging. Giving the base Galaxy S26 45W finally makes it feel like a true flagship. It’s no longer just the “basic” model.

The Galaxy S26+ is expected to stay at 45W, just like the S25+. The Galaxy S26 Ultra may go even higher with 60W charging. If that happens, it will become the fastest-charging Samsung phone ever.

For users, this means less waiting. A quick charge before leaving home or during a short break can give hours of use. Battery stress becomes much lower.

Galaxy S26 Fast Charging Joins Wireless & New Chips

The upgrades don’t stop at wired charging. Reports say all three Galaxy S26 phones will support Qi2.2 wireless charging with built-in magnets. The Galaxy S26 and S26+ may get 20W wireless charging, while the Ultra could reach 25W. This makes wireless charging faster and easier.

On the performance side, the Galaxy S26 and S26+ are expected to use Samsung’s new Exynos 2600 chip in most markets. This chip is built on a new 2nm process, making it more powerful and efficient. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 worldwide.

With faster charging, better batteries, and new processors, the Galaxy S26 series feels like a real step forward. If these leaks are correct, Samsung is finally giving users what they have been asking for.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the base Galaxy S26 support faster wired charging?

Yes, new leaks suggest the base Galaxy S26 may support 45W fast charging, a significant upgrade from the S25's 25W.

How much faster can the Galaxy S26 charge compared to the S25?

With 45W charging, the Galaxy S26 could reach around 70% charge in 30 minutes, compared to over 55% for the S25.

What charging speed is expected for the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to support 60W charging, which would make it Samsung's fastest-charging phone ever.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch
