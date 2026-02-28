Bengal SIR List: Over 61 Lakh Names Removed From Final Electoral Roll

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the final electoral roll for West Bengal following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which was carried out ahead of the impending state assembly elections. The updated list shows more than 61 lakh names removed from the rolls due to deletions and legal adjudications, significantly reshaping the electorate. The final count now stands at 7,04,59,284 voters, but the large number of removals has sparked political controversy, drawing sharp criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress and vocal reactions from the BJP.

Mass Deletions & Final Roll Figures

Under the SIR process, the ECI conducted physical verification and documentary checks to update the voter registry across West Bengal. The final electoral roll, published on February 28, lists a total of 7,04,59,284 electors across the state. During the revision, around 63.66 lakh names were deleted, and 1,82,036 new names were added through Forms 6 and 6A, while 6,671 voters were included via Form 8 transfers. An additional about 61 lakh cases are under judicial adjudication and will be decided under the supervision of magistrates as per a Supreme Court directive.

The deletions largely involved names deemed outdated, duplicate, or associated with deceased or relocated electors, as part of efforts to trim inaccuracies in the rolls. Before the SIR began, West Bengal’s electorate stood at 7.66 crore, indicating substantial churn during the revision.

Political Reactions & Controversy

The large number of removals has drawn strong political criticism. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has fiercely contested the SIR exercise, alleging that millions of “genuine” voters were excluded without adequate opportunity to defend their inclusion, and claiming that up to 1.2 crore names could ultimately be deleted. Her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), argues that the process has been flawed and politically motivated, raising concerns about disenfranchisement ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pressed the ECI to ensure that the final rolls are error-free, even if it takes longer to address objections and adjudication matters. The party has also criticised the state administration’s handling of the revision, calling for greater transparency.

Voters can check their status online using their EPIC numbers, or view physical lists at designated district and block election offices.

