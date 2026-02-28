Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAjit Pawar Jet Crash: Landing Attempt Made Below Legal Visibility Limit, Probe Finds

Ajit Pawar Jet Crash: Landing Attempt Made Below Legal Visibility Limit, Probe Finds

All five people on board the Learjet 45XR, including two pilots, a cabin attendant and two passengers, were killed when the aircraft crashed to the left of Runway 11, struck trees and caught fire.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A preliminary investigation into the fatal crash of a VSR Aviation chartered jet carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has found that the aircraft attempted to land at Baramati airport in visibility of 3,000 metres, below the legally required minimum of 5,000 metres for such airfields.

All five people on board the Learjet 45XR, including two pilots, a cabin attendant and two passengers, were killed when the aircraft crashed to the left of Runway 11, struck trees and caught fire.

Visibility Below Minimum Requirement

According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)’s preliminary report, the crew was informed that visibility at the time of landing was 3,000 metres. However, Visual Flight Rules (VFR), which apply to airports without landing navigation instruments, require a minimum visibility of 5,000 metres.

The report said the visibility figure was not formally measured. Baramati airport does not have a meteorological facility. Instead, visibility was estimated by a ground instructor stationed at one of the airfield’s two temporary towers.

The instructor used a hand-drawn reference chart showing permanent structures, including water tanks, a police headquarters and a toll gate, located at different distances around the airfield. This estimate was then conveyed to the crew of aircraft VT-SSK as they descended.

The crew continued the approach.

First Landing Attempt Aborted, Second Attempt Ended In Crash

During the first landing attempt, the pilots reported being "visual with terrain" but unable to see the airfield and initiated a go-around procedure. They then re-entered the circuit and attempted a second landing on Runway 11, one end of which is a table-top runway with sharply falling terrain beyond the threshold.

At 8:43 AM, the crew reported the airfield in sight. Sixteen seconds later, they were cleared to land, with the tower reporting calm winds.

Fourteen seconds after receiving clearance, the crew transmitted "Oh St… Oh St…" before the aircraft struck trees and terrain beyond the runway edge.

Fog And Low Visibility Confirmed By Reports

Satellite imagery from INSAT-3DR captured between 8:45 AM and 9:12 AM showed "very shallow fog in patches" over Baramati.

Weather data from nearby Pune airport, located 81 kilometres away, recorded visibility as low as 2,000 metres with mist during the same period. Mumbai, from where the flight had originated, reported visibility of 2,500 metres with smoke and haze.

The AAIB report noted that landing clearance was issued without any recorded challenge from the tower regarding the sub-minimum visibility conditions.

Probe Flags Systemic Flaws, Issues Safety Recommendations

The investigation highlighted systemic shortcomings, particularly at uncontrolled airfields without permanent air traffic control or meteorological infrastructure.

In interim safety recommendations, the AAIB urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ensure operators strictly follow standard operating procedures when flying to uncontrolled airfields. It also recommended that aerodrome operators allow flights only when weather conditions meet regulatory limits.

The investigation is ongoing. Flight data recorder information has been successfully downloaded and is under analysis. The cockpit voice recorder was thermally damaged in the post-crash fire and is being sent to the United States for specialised recovery by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Related Video

POLITICAL ALERT: Delhi court verdict proves AAP leaders’ innocence, exposes agency misuse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the VSR Aviation chartered jet's landing attempt considered unsafe?

The aircraft attempted to land with a visibility of 3,000 meters, which is below the minimum required 5,000 meters for airfields like Baramati without landing navigation instruments.

How was the visibility estimated at Baramati airport?

Baramati airport lacks a meteorological facility. Visibility was estimated by a ground instructor using a hand-drawn chart of surrounding landmarks.

What happened during the jet's landing attempts?

The first attempt was aborted as pilots couldn't see the airfield. The second attempt, on Runway 11, ended in a crash after the crew reported the airfield in sight.

What systemic flaws did the investigation reveal?

The probe highlighted shortcomings at uncontrolled airfields lacking permanent air traffic control or meteorological infrastructure.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Pawar Jet Crash Landing Attempt Made Below Legal Visibility Limit Probe Finds
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ajit Pawar Jet Crash: Landing Attempt Made Below Legal Visibility Limit, Probe Finds
Ajit Pawar Jet Crash: Landing Attempt Made Below Legal Visibility Limit, Probe Finds
India
Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccine Campaign, Drive To Protect 1.15 Cr From Cervical Cancer Annually
Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccine Campaign, Drive To Protect 1.15 Cr From Cervical Cancer Annually
India
On Cam: Thar SUV Drags Motorcycle 10 Km After Petrol Pump Dispute In Greater Noida
On Cam: Thar SUV Drags Motorcycle 10 Km After Petrol Pump Dispute In Greater Noida
India
IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Chib Gets Bail In AI Summit Protest, Court Rejects 7-Day Police Remand Plea
IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Chib Gets Bail In AI Summit Protest, Court Rejects 7-Day Police Remand Plea
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas of India 2026: Can Hormones Extend Lifespan? Dr. Ambrish Mithal Explains Risks
Ideas of India Summit 2026: Mayank Agarwal on New World Order, China Shift & India’s Manufacturing Moment
Ideas of India Summit 2026: Amitabh Kant on India’s Next Big Leap Toward an Atmanirbhar Future
Ideas of India Summit 2026: From Challenges to Champions, Ideas of India Summit 2026 with Praveen & Avani
Ideas of India Summit 2026: Sanya Malhotra Brings Sparkle to Ideas of India Summit 2026 on The New World Order
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget