Is Samsung Finally Making Bixby Powerful? Perplexity AI Spotted In One UI 8.5 Beta

Samsung is testing Perplexity AI inside Bixby through One UI 8.5 beta, hinting at a long-awaited upgrade that could finally let the assistant answer real, web-backed questions.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is quietly preparing a big change for Bixby, and this time it looks serious. Even though Galaxy AI is already strong, Bixby has always felt a step behind. Samsung mostly depends on Google Gemini for smarter questions, while Bixby sticks to basic phone controls. Now, things may finally change. New signs suggest Samsung is testing a Perplexity-powered upgrade for Bixby ahead of the Galaxy S26 launch. 

This move could help Bixby answer smarter questions using real-time web data, citations, and deeper context.

Perplexity-Powered Bixby Upgrade Spotted In One UI 8.5

For a while now, reports have suggested Samsung is working with Perplexity to improve Bixby’s intelligence. That idea now seems closer to reality. 

A screenshot shared by a X user, Ach, shows Bixby answering a complex question with Perplexity clearly listed as the source. This was spotted in the One UI 8.5 beta, which means Samsung is already testing the feature internally.

The example shown involved a detailed weather-related question in French. Instead of giving a short or vague reply, Bixby delivered a proper answer backed by web information. This is exactly where Bixby has struggled in the past. 

While it can turn Wi-Fi on or open apps easily, it falls short when users ask detailed or research-based questions. Perplexity appears to fill that gap by handling advanced queries, while Bixby continues managing system-level tasks.

Interestingly, the feature was not accessible on every device running the beta. For example, it did not work on a Galaxy S25 Ultra during testing. This suggests the rollout is still limited and under development.

Galaxy S26 Bixby AI Upgrade Could Reduce Gemini Dependency

Samsung was earlier expected to launch this Perplexity-powered Bixby upgrade with the Galaxy S26 series. Seeing it appear early gives a clearer picture of Samsung’s long-term AI plan. 

Samsung already offers free Perplexity Pro access to Galaxy users and uses Perplexity answers on its smart TVs and appliances. Bringing the same intelligence to smartphones feels like a natural next step.

If fully rolled out, this upgrade could finally make Bixby useful for everyday questions, not just phone commands. It may also give users a solid alternative to Google Gemini for web-backed answers. 

While nothing is official yet, more updates are likely soon as Samsung moves closer to its next flagship launch.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
