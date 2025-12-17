Samsung Bringing Its Own ‘Gauss’ AI To Galaxy S26? Here’s What The Leak Reveals

Samsung is planning to make its Galaxy S26 smartphone series smarter than ever before. According to leaker @chunvn8888, the company will deeply integrate its own AI model called Gauss into the upcoming phones. This marks a significant shift from how Samsung currently handles artificial intelligence on its devices. While the tech giant first unveiled Gauss back in 2023 and reportedly uses it to power certain AI functions on the Galaxy S24 and S25, Samsung has never publicly confirmed this connection.

Instead, the company has always marketed Galaxy AI as a collaboration between Samsung and Google.

What Is Samsung Gauss & How Will It Work On Galaxy S26

The Galaxy S26 series will have Gauss built directly into the phone's system. This means the AI will run locally on your device rather than relying on internet servers to process information.

Oh speaking of new 1UI8.5 exclusive features on Galaxy S26 series, since this is the first time Guass model integrated deeply into the system, occasionally the phone will automatically killing apps aggressively to have enough spaces for AI model. App devs won’t like this at all — Semi-retired-ing (@chunvn8888) December 14, 2025

Current Samsung phones use a mixed approach where some AI features work offline while others need cloud processing. This change will enable new AI capabilities that older Samsung devices cannot support, even after they receive the One UI 8.5 software update.

The reason is simple: older models depend on cloud servers for many Gauss-powered features, while the S26 will handle everything internally.

Why Galaxy S26 Needs More Memory For AI Features

Running AI models directly on a smartphone requires significant processing power and storage space. That is why Samsung may make the Galaxy S26 manage background applications more aggressively than current phones do.

The benefit of on-device AI is clear: you do not need an internet connection, and your personal data stays on your phone instead of being sent to remote servers. This approach offers better privacy protection for users concerned about data security.

Samsung appears to be using these exclusive AI features to differentiate the S26 from competitors, especially since major hardware upgrades seem unlikely.

However, this strategy carries risk. Apple tried similar tactics with the iPhone 16, promoting AI capabilities that ultimately disappointed customers due to overpromising.