Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySamsung Bringing Its Own ‘Gauss’ AI To Galaxy S26? Here’s What The Leak Reveals

Samsung Bringing Its Own ‘Gauss’ AI To Galaxy S26? Here’s What The Leak Reveals

Samsung could shift Galaxy S26 to full on-device AI using Gauss, reducing cloud dependence but increasing memory demands, as the company bets on smarter software over major hardware upgrades.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Samsung is planning to make its Galaxy S26 smartphone series smarter than ever before. According to leaker @chunvn8888, the company will deeply integrate its own AI model called Gauss into the upcoming phones. This marks a significant shift from how Samsung currently handles artificial intelligence on its devices. While the tech giant first unveiled Gauss back in 2023 and reportedly uses it to power certain AI functions on the Galaxy S24 and S25, Samsung has never publicly confirmed this connection. 

Instead, the company has always marketed Galaxy AI as a collaboration between Samsung and Google.

What Is Samsung Gauss & How Will It Work On Galaxy S26

The Galaxy S26 series will have Gauss built directly into the phone's system. This means the AI will run locally on your device rather than relying on internet servers to process information. 

Current Samsung phones use a mixed approach where some AI features work offline while others need cloud processing. This change will enable new AI capabilities that older Samsung devices cannot support, even after they receive the One UI 8.5 software update. 

The reason is simple: older models depend on cloud servers for many Gauss-powered features, while the S26 will handle everything internally.

Why Galaxy S26 Needs More Memory For AI Features

Running AI models directly on a smartphone requires significant processing power and storage space. That is why Samsung may make the Galaxy S26 manage background applications more aggressively than current phones do. 

The benefit of on-device AI is clear: you do not need an internet connection, and your personal data stays on your phone instead of being sent to remote servers. This approach offers better privacy protection for users concerned about data security. 

Samsung appears to be using these exclusive AI features to differentiate the S26 from competitors, especially since major hardware upgrades seem unlikely. 

However, this strategy carries risk. Apple tried similar tactics with the iPhone 16, promoting AI capabilities that ultimately disappointed customers due to overpromising.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 17 Dec 2025 11:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
World
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
World
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
India
Thick Fog Sweeps Across Several Northern Regions, Impacting Air Travel And Visibility
Thick Fog Sweeps Across Several Northern Regions, Impacting Air Travel And Visibility
Advertisement

Videos

VB-G RAM G Bill: 125 Days Job Guarantee Bill Sparks Political Showdown in Parliament
National Herald Case: Rouse Avenue Court Declines to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget