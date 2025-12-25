Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: If you ask a tech enthusiast what they are most excited for in the month of February, even before Valentine’s Day, they will probably say the launch of Samsung’s next S series. And the excitement is genuine. As the launch comes closer, more leaks keep emerging, teasing fans about the new series. While the internet is filled with all sorts of leaks and news on the upcoming lineup, we are here to sort everything out for you.

Rather than jumping from one site to another, we have compiled everything we know about the new series.

Samsung Galaxy S26: Base But Not Basic

The Samsung Galaxy S26 is expected to keep a compact 6.2-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Design-wise, it may move to a unified camera module instead of individual lens cutouts.

Performance could vary by region, with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in some markets and Exynos 2600 in others. Camera upgrades may include a new 12MP 3x telephoto lens. The battery could increase to 4,300mAh, up from 4,000mAh on the previous model.

What Does Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Pack?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus could see one of the biggest changes in the lineup. It is tipped to feature a larger 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, matching the Ultra model’s size.

The design may also follow the new unified camera layout. Camera hardware is expected to stay mostly the same, except for a new 12MP 3x telephoto lens. Battery capacity may remain unchanged at 4,900mAh. Like other models, it may support Qi2 wireless charging.

What’s Up With The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to come with more rounded corners and new colour options. It may feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a built-in privacy feature.

Camera hardware is mostly unchanged, with a 200MP main sensor, but the 3x telephoto lens could be upgraded to 12MP. The 5,000mAh battery is expected to stay, but charging could be boosted to 60W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date & Expected Price

Unlike previous launches in January, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to launch on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco. Prices are expected to remain similar to the Galaxy S25 lineup, though nothing is confirmed yet.

While these are just leaks, it will be interesting to see what holds true and what doesn’t. Just wait a few months to know what Samsung has to offer. Till then, take all this with a pinch of salt.