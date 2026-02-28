Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of India 2026'Privileged To Reach Half A Billion': ABP CEO Concludes Ideas Of India Summit

'Privileged To Reach Half A Billion': ABP CEO Concludes Ideas Of India Summit

He emphasised that ideas are rooted in learning from the past while helping shape the present and future, adding that they enable people to move forward with confidence.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 11:23 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Network CEO Sumanta Dutta concluded the fifth edition of the Ideas of India summit by reflecting on two days of discussions that focused on ideas shaping the future, calling it “an amazing two days” that had “really flown by.”

Describing the summit as a break from the negativity of the digital age, Dutta said it was “such a refreshing change to step away from the online doomscrolling and sheer brainrot and to take a look and focus on ideas.”

He emphasised that ideas are rooted in learning from the past while helping shape the present and future, adding that they enable people to move forward with confidence.

World Order Debates Take Centre Stage

Dutta said the summit began with conversations on the emerging global landscape but acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding it.

“Yesterday we started off thinking about the new world order, but immediately we are challenged as there is a complete lack of a world order as what has happened last night and today,” he said.

He referred to insights shared by global thinkers during the event, noting that John Mearsheimer had argued that the world order would continue to evolve while retaining some continuity.

“At the same time Profesor Yangshutong said that we should forget any order as the world has moved on and in this world of AI and cyber reality there will be no world order,” Dutta said, adding that the coming years would be “a very interesting time.”

Stories Of Courage, Inclusivity And Perseverance

Beyond geopolitics, Dutta highlighted how the summit celebrated human resilience and inclusivity.

“What matters is inclusivity in seeing the bravery and courage in the people around us, in sports people, of differently abled individuals of meeting and beating expectations that surpass even our own,” he said.

He added that a key takeaway was that “life is full of struggle but there is joy in that struggle.”

Inspiration From Cinema And Everyday Heroes

Dutta noted the participation of prominent figures from the film industry, including Pankaj Tripathi and Anil Kapoor, who concluded the sessions.

He said one of them, with a career spanning 42 years, remarked that he was “just getting started,” while the other reflected on dreaming of reaching Bollywood from Bihar and continuing to dream.

Dutta also referred to lessons shared by major film personalities, saying, “We learnt from the Badshah of Bollywood and from the king of romance yesterday that it isn't what he does but what really inspires him as he looks around from everyday heroes.”

Looking Ahead With Optimism

Dutta said the summit reinforced the importance of drawing inspiration amid global uncertainty.

“So even as the new world order emerges, it is important that we find inspiration and drive ourselves forward to what we believe is a brilliant future,” he said.

He also highlighted ABP Network’s wide reach, stating, “At ABP we are indeed very priviledged that over half a billion viewers tune into us every month.”

The summit concluded with a call to continue focusing on ideas as a source of inspiration and progress in an increasingly uncertain world.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main theme of the fifth edition of the Ideas of India summit?

The summit focused on ideas shaping the future, offering a refreshing break from the negativity of the digital age and encouraging a focus on positive concepts.

What were the contrasting views on the 'world order' discussed at the summit?

John Mearsheimer suggested the world order would evolve with continuity, while Professor Yangshutong believed a traditional world order would cease to exist in the age of AI and cyber reality.

Besides geopolitics, what other themes were celebrated at the summit?

The summit celebrated human resilience, inclusivity, and courage, highlighting the bravery of individuals, including differently-abled people, who overcome expectations.

What inspiration was drawn from figures in the film industry?

Film personalities shared lessons on continuous dreaming and finding inspiration from everyday heroes, emphasizing that great careers are built on consistent inspiration.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 11:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ideas Of India Summit Privileged To Reach Half A Billion ABP CEO Sumanta Dutta
