Samsung Hasn’t Finalised Galaxy S26 Pricing Yet, And It Could Become Costlier. Here’s Why

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung has reportedly begun mass production of its next flagship phones, the Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to launch in February 2026. With just two months left, prices should normally be final by now. However, Samsung is still struggling to lock them in. The main reason is rising production costs across the smartphone industry.

From memory and chipsets to displays and labour, nearly every part of phone manufacturing has become more expensive. This has left Samsung stuck between keeping prices stable and protecting its profits.

Why Samsung Galaxy S26 Might Become Costlier?

One of the biggest challenges for Samsung right now is the sharp increase in smartphone manufacturing expenses. Key components like camera modules, chipsets, OLED panels, and especially memory have become costlier. On top of that, labour costs are rising, and competition is forcing brands to spend more on marketing. All of this has significantly raised the overall cost of making a flagship phone.

If Samsung increases the Galaxy S26 price to cover these costs, fewer buyers may be willing to upgrade. Flagship phones are already expensive, and any price hike could hurt demand. On the other hand, if Samsung keeps prices the same as the Galaxy S25 lineup, the company would have to absorb the extra costs, leading to lower profits. This tough situation is why Samsung has reportedly not finalised the pricing yet.

Samsung has taken risks before. It recently launched a tri-fold smartphone at a price lower than its manufacturing cost, reportedly selling each unit at a loss. That move was made to show technical strength and stay competitive, knowing sales volumes would be limited. But the Galaxy S26 series is different. These phones are Samsung’s main profit drivers, and selling them at a loss is not an option.

Galaxy S26 Price Depends On Exynos & Qualcomm Balance

Another key factor affecting the Galaxy S26 price is Samsung’s heavy reliance on Qualcomm chipsets. In recent years, Qualcomm processors have been used more widely because Samsung’s in-house Exynos chips did not perform as well. Qualcomm chips cost more, which adds to the manufacturing burden and reduces profit margins.

Reviving Exynos has become crucial for Samsung. In-house chips cost less to produce and help improve profitability. Samsung has already taken steps in this direction and plans to use the Exynos 2600 in some Galaxy S26 models in certain regions. However, Qualcomm chips will still be used in many markets, limiting how much Samsung can cut costs.

Because of this, Samsung’s leadership is pushing suppliers hard to lower component prices. Still, balancing profits while keeping customers satisfied will not be easy. For Samsung, setting the right Galaxy S26 price has become one of its toughest challenges ahead of the 2026 launch.