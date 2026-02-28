Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Dictatorship Is Not Right’: Kejriwal Reacts As Police Cancel AAP Rally

‘Dictatorship Is Not Right’: Kejriwal Reacts As Police Cancel AAP Rally

Kejriwal expressed displeasure over the cancellation, calling into question the timing and circumstances of the decision.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 11:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Following his acquittal in the excise policy case, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a setback after the Delhi Police denied permission for a rally in the national capital at the last moment. The rally had been scheduled for Sunday, March 1, at Jantar Mantar.

Kejriwal expressed displeasure over the cancellation, calling into question the timing and circumstances of the decision.

Kejriwal Questions Timing, Alleges Political Pressure

In a post on social media platform X, Kejriwal said, "The Aam Aadmi Party had a rally at Jantar Mantar yesterday, March 1st. This rally was announced several days ago. Now, at the last moment, these people got the rally cancelled by the police."

By "these people," Kejriwal was referring to the BJP governments in Delhi and at the Centre.

He further questioned the move, stating, "Is this the result of yesterday's court order? Holding rallies and expressing one's views is everyone's constitutional right. This kind of dictatorship is not right. We should be allowed to hold rallies."

Sanjay Singh Claims Police Commissioner Did Not Respond

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also criticised the denial of permission. In a post on Instagram, he said, "Jantar Mantar is a designated place for protests in Delhi, where it is the responsibility of the Delhi Police to grant permission for protests. But look at the panic of the BJP, they did not allow Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party to hold a rally at Jantar Mantar. I called the Delhi Police Commissioner several times, but the phone was not answered."

AAP Says Rally Will Proceed Despite Denial

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said the party would proceed with its planned programme despite the lack of police permission.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Attention all comrades. We will leave for Jantar Mantar this morning as scheduled. There has been no change in the program. Jai Hind."

The development comes shortly after Kejriwal’s acquittal in the excise policy case, which had prompted the party to organise the rally.

Related Video

POLITICAL ALERT: Delhi court verdict proves AAP leaders’ innocence, exposes agency misuse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Aam Aadmi Party's rally at Jantar Mantar cancelled?

The Delhi Police denied permission for the rally at the last moment. Arvind Kejriwal believes this was due to political pressure from the BJP government.

What was Arvind Kejriwal's reaction to the rally cancellation?

Kejriwal expressed displeasure, questioning the timing and calling the decision a form of dictatorship. He stated that holding rallies is a constitutional right.

Did the Aam Aadmi Party intend to proceed with the rally despite the denial?

Yes, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj announced that the party would proceed to Jantar Mantar as scheduled, despite the lack of police permission.

What prompted the Aam Aadmi Party to schedule this rally?

The rally was organized following Arvind Kejriwal's acquittal in the excise policy case.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 11:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
ARVIND KEJRIWAL Dictatorship Is Not Right Police Cancel AAP Rally
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Dictatorship Is Not Right’: Kejriwal Reacts As Police Cancel AAP Rally
‘Dictatorship Is Not Right’: Kejriwal Reacts As Police Cancel AAP Rally
India
Bengal SIR List: Over 61 Lakh Names Removed From Final Electoral Roll
Bengal SIR List: Over 61 Lakh Names Removed From Final Electoral Roll
India
Ajit Pawar Jet Crash: Landing Attempt Made Below Legal Visibility Limit, Probe Finds
Ajit Pawar Jet Crash: Landing Attempt Made Below Legal Visibility Limit, Probe Finds
India
Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccine Campaign, Drive To Protect 1.15 Cr From Cervical Cancer Annually
Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccine Campaign, Drive To Protect 1.15 Cr From Cervical Cancer Annually
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas of india 2026: Pankaj Tripathi Brings Heartland Stories to Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of india 2026: Sumanta Datta Delivers Closing Vision at Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of india 2026: Jawed Ashraf on Navigating the New Tradewinds of Global Volatility
Ideas of India 2026: Is Multilateralism Over? Shashi Tharoor on a Fractured World
Ideas of india 2026: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Achievements at Ideas of India 2026
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget