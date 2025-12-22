Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Could Be Sooner Than You Think: What Leaks Reveal

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Could Be Sooner Than You Think: What Leaks Reveal

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s launch could move up to January 2026, beating usual schedules and giving Samsung a head start, while the S26 Edge is reportedly being dropped after weak sales.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Keeping track of Samsung phone launches feels like chasing a fast train that keeps changing platforms. First, leaks pointed to a March launch for the Galaxy S26 series. Then February was mentioned. Later, January started doing the rounds. Now, a South Korean publication suggests Samsung may finally reveal the phones in late January 2026, with sales starting in early February. 

If this timeline turns out to be true, Indian buyers could see Samsung’s next flagship much earlier than expected, giving the brand a strong head start over its rivals.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date & India Availability

According to the report, Samsung is preparing to launch three models under the Samsung Galaxy S26 series: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The standard S26 and S26 Plus are expected to come with Samsung’s own Exynos 2600 processor. Meanwhile, the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra will use the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

Samsung has followed this split-chip strategy before, offering different processors across models and regions. With the stronger chipset, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to deliver the best overall performance in the lineup. 

This includes faster speed, stronger camera performance, and possibly improved battery efficiency compared to the other two models.

The same report also claims Samsung may host its next Galaxy Unpacked event in late January 2026. That is almost a month earlier than Samsung’s usual schedule.

The idea seems simple: launch early and grab attention before other smartphone brands roll out their new devices in February or March. For Indian consumers, this could mean earlier availability and more buzz around Samsung’s flagship phones.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Cancelled After Poor S25 Edge Sales

Another key detail from the report is the cancellation of the Galaxy S26 Edge. Samsung reportedly decided to drop this model after the Galaxy S25 Edge failed to perform well in sales. 

In its first three months, the S25 Edge sold around 1.3 million units. That figure was nearly 74% lower than the Galaxy S25 Plus, which made the Edge model look weak in comparison.

Due to these disappointing numbers, Samsung has chosen to focus only on the three main models: S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra.
While fans of curved Edge designs may feel let down, the company appears to be prioritising phones that sell in larger numbers and have stronger demand.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 22 Dec 2025 10:33 AM (IST)
