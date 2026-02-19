Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sam Altman's Big AI Reality Check: You Can't Outwork A GPU, But You Can Out-Human It

Sam Altman's Big AI Reality Check: You Can't Outwork A GPU, But You Can Out-Human It

At the India AI Summit, Sam Altman says you cannot outwork a GPU, but human empathy and purpose will define the future as AI reshapes jobs and productivity worldwide.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 03:27 PM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Artificial intelligence may be rewriting the rules of productivity, but it is not rewriting what makes us human. That was the underlying message from Sam Altman at the India AI Summit, where he reflected on how technology is transforming work, ambition and even the meaning we attach to our jobs. Altman acknowledged that in several domains, machines are rapidly surpassing human capability.

“It’ll be very hard to outwork a GPU in many ways,” he said, highlighting how advanced computing systems now handle complex tasks at speeds no individual can match. However, he quickly balanced that thought by adding, “It’ll be easy in some other ways,” suggesting that human strengths still matter deeply in an AI-powered future.

Technology Disrupts, Humans Adapt

Altman placed the current AI wave within a broader historical pattern. Disruption, he argued, is not new. “Technology always disrupts jobs. We always find new and better things to do,” he said, framing the present shift as part of a much longer arc of human progress.

To illustrate his point, he offered a perspective spanning centuries. “The people of 500 years ago would have thought that our current jobs often look silly, like ways to entertain ourselves or create stress,” he remarked.

Looking even further ahead, he added, “The people 500 years from now hopefully will look at us like impossibly rich people, playing games, trying to find ways to pass their times.”

The implication was clear. What feels disruptive or unsettling today may one day be viewed as a stepping stone toward greater prosperity and freedom.

Empathy Over Efficiency

Despite AI’s growing dominance in productivity-driven tasks, Altman stressed that humans remain fundamentally social beings. He noted that people are “hardwired to care about other people much more than we care about machines.”

In a world where automation takes over repetitive and analytical functions, traits like empathy, judgment and social responsibility could become more valuable rather than less. Competing with AI on sheer output may be unrealistic, but complementing it with distinctly human capabilities may define future success.

India's AI Moment

With India rapidly expanding its digital infrastructure and developer ecosystem, the country stands at the centre of the global AI shift. As generative AI reshapes industries worldwide, the debate is no longer about whether jobs will change. They already are.

Altman’s message was ultimately forward-looking. “We should all hope that they feel much more fulfilled than we do today.”

For India and the world, the challenge now is not resisting technological change but shaping it. The next chapter of work may look different, but if history is any guide, it may also offer opportunities that today seem impossible to imagine.



Frequently Asked Questions

Will AI replace human jobs?

AI will change jobs, but history shows humans adapt and find new, better things to do. The focus will shift to human strengths.

What are human strengths that AI can't replicate?

Humans are hardwired to care about others. Empathy, judgment, and social responsibility are uniquely human traits that will remain valuable.

How does Sam Altman view the current AI advancements?

He sees it as part of a historical pattern of technological disruption, where humans adapt and find new opportunities for fulfillment.

What is India's role in the AI revolution?

India is at the center of the global AI shift, with its growing digital infrastructure and developer ecosystem reshaping industries.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!

Published at : 19 Feb 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI OpenAI Sam Altman TECHNOLOGY India AI Impact Summit
Photo Gallery

