ABP Live Deep Dive | PM Modi Introduces MANAV AI Mission: What It Means & Where Its Heart Lies

MANAV Vision: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid out an ambitious blueprint for the future of artificial intelligence, unveiling what he described as India’s “MANAV Vision for AI” at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. Framing the initiative as a people-first doctrine for the AI age, the Prime Minister stressed that technological advancement must remain anchored in ethics, accountability and national interest.

“Today at the New Delhi AI Impact Summit, I present the MANAV Vision for AI. MANAV means human,” he said, before decoding the acronym in detail.

M: Moral and Ethical Systems (means upholding stringent AI ethics to prevent misuse)

A: Accountable Governance (means transparent rules, robust oversight)

N: National Sovereignty (means whose data, his right)

A: Accessible and Inclusive (means AI should be a multiplier, not a monopoly)

V: Valid and Legitimate (means AI should be lawful and verifiable)

He added that the framework would serve as “an important link for the welfare of humanity in the AI-based world of the 21st century”.

A Human-First Architecture For AI

At the heart of the MANAV vision lies a clear message: artificial intelligence must serve humanity, not override it. The Prime Minister cautioned against a future where individuals are reduced to algorithmic inputs. “For AI, humans are just data points. To ensure that humans are not reduced to mere raw material, AI must be democratised. It must be made a medium for inclusion and empowerment, especially in the Global South.”

The emphasis on democratisation signals India’s attempt to position itself as a voice for emerging economies in global AI governance. By advocating inclusive access and empowerment, the vision seeks to prevent the concentration of AI capabilities in the hands of a few corporations or nations.

Global Standards & The Trust Deficit

A significant portion of the Prime Minister’s address focused on the growing crisis of trust in digital ecosystems. Highlighting the rise of synthetic media and manipulated content, he warned, “…Let us pledge to develop AI as a global common good. A crucial need today is to establish global standards. Deepfakes and fabricated content are destabilising the open society…”

He underlined the importance of embedding safeguards directly into technology architecture. “In the digital world, content should also have authenticity labels so people know what's real and what's created with AI. As AI creates more text, images, and video, the industry increasingly needs watermarking and clear-source standards. Therefore, it's crucial that this trust is built into the technology from the start.”

The remarks come amid mounting global concerns over misinformation, election interference and synthetic media misuse, placing India firmly in the debate on regulatory norms.

What MANAV Focuses On

Beyond ethics and trust, the MANAV framework places strong emphasis on data sovereignty. The principle of “whose data, his right” reflects India’s long-standing position on data localisation and sovereign control over digital resources.

Using a metaphor to explain the balance between innovation and control, the Prime Minister said: “We must give AI an open sky and also keep the command in our hands, like GPS. GPS shows us the way, but the final call on which direction we should go is ours.”

Describing AI as “a transformative power”, he added: “If directionless, it becomes a disruption; if the right direction is found, it becomes a solution. How to make AI from machine-centric to human-centric… this is the basic objective of this Global AI Impact Summit. Welfare of all, the happiness of all. This is our benchmark.”

With the MANAV Vision, India is attempting to shape the global AI conversation not merely as a technology race, but as a moral and governance challenge for the 21st century.