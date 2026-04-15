Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs Vivo T5 Pro: Two new mid-premium contenders have entered the ring, and this one is less about brand loyalty and more about priorities. The Oppo F33 Pro 5G and Vivo T5 Pro, both launched on April 15, are targeting users who want flagship-like features without the flagship price tag. But while they may look similar on paper, their real-world appeal lies in very different strengths.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs Vivo T5 Pro: Display & Design

The Vivo T5 Pro clearly takes the lead in display specs. It offers a larger 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with a sharper 1260 x 2800 resolution and a smoother 144Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the Oppo F33 Pro 5G features a slightly smaller 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and lower resolution.

Brightness is another area where Vivo flexes hard, with a massive 5000 nits peak brightness, making it far more usable outdoors. Oppo’s panel, while decent with 1400 nits HBM brightness, feels comparatively conservative.

Design-wise, Oppo has the edge in comfort. At 194 grams, it is noticeably lighter than Vivo’s 213 grams, which could matter during prolonged use.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's Grok Was Nearly Banned From iPhones: Here's What Happened

Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs Vivo T5 Pro: Performance & Software

Under the hood, Vivo again pulls ahead with the Snapdragon 7s Gen4 chipset built on a 4nm process. It delivers faster clock speeds at 2.7GHz compared to Oppo’s 2.4GHz MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX.

Storage tech also favours Vivo, thanks to UFS 3.1 versus Oppo’s UFS 2.2, meaning faster app loads and better data handling.

Both devices run Android 16, but their skins differ. Oppo uses ColorOS 16, while Vivo ships with OriginOS 6.0, bringing its own UI tweaks and features like advanced AI tools and better system-level optimisations.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs Vivo T5 Pro: Camera

Oppo takes a clear lead in the front camera department with a 50MP selfie shooter, compared to Vivo’s 32MP. If selfies and video calls are your priority, Oppo has a strong case.

However, Vivo fights back with better rear camera capabilities. It includes a Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and supports 4K video recording. Oppo, on the other hand, is limited to 1080p video, which feels like a compromise in 2026.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs Vivo T5 Pro: Battery & Charging

This is where the battle gets interesting. Oppo packs a massive 7000mAh battery, which is already impressive. But Vivo goes a step further with an outrageous 9020mAh battery, making it one of the largest in its segment.

Charging speeds are fast on both. Oppo offers 80W charging, while Vivo edges ahead with 90W. Oppo, however, adds reverse charging, which could be useful in emergencies.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: 10 Reasons You Should Already Be Saving Up

Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs Vivo T5 Pro: Price In India

Oppo F33 Pro is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 33,999, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB version costs Rs. 39,999.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs Vivo T5 Pro: Final Verdict

The Vivo T5 Pro is clearly the more powerful and future-ready device. It offers a better display, stronger performance, superior video capabilities, and a ridiculously large battery.

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G, meanwhile, feels more balanced for users who prioritise comfort, better selfies, and practical features like reverse charging.

If performance, display, and battery are your top concerns, Vivo T5 Pro is the obvious pick. But if you want a lighter device with a strong front camera and a more rounded experience, Oppo still holds its ground.