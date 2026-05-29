You No Longer Need Your Bank SIM Phone To Make UPI Payments: Here Is How

UPI Circle allows users to make UPI payments from a second device using the same bank account. It's a built-in solution for managing payments across multiple phones.
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If you use two phones and hate switching just to make a UPI payment, UPI Circle is here to fix that. Here is how it works and how to set it up.
- UPI Circle allows payments from a second device using one account.
- Users can set up approval requirements or spending limits.
- Setup involves inviting dependents and scanning UPI IDs or QR codes.
A lot of people today use two smartphones at the same time, one for work and one for personal use. But when it comes to making UPI payments, things get complicated. Most UPI apps only work on the phone that has the SIM card linked to the registered bank account. This means users have to carry that one specific phone every time they need to make a payment. However, there is now a built-in solution for this problem.
UPI apps have rolled out a feature called UPI Circle, which lets users make payments from a second device using the same bank account. In some apps, this feature goes by a different name. For instance, PhonePe and Google Pay offer it under the name Pocket Money.
What Is The UPI Circle Feature And How Does It Work?
UPI Circle allows the primary account holder to give payment access to another user or another account. It works well for parents who want to give their children limited spending access, or for someone who simply wants to use two devices with one bank account linked.
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The secondary account can be set up to either seek approval from the primary user for every payment or operate independently within a fixed spending limit.
How To Set Up UPI Circle In Your Phone
Setting up UPI Circle or Pocket Money is straightforward. Open the UPI app on your primary phone and search for the Circle or Pocket Money option within the app.
From there, tap on "Invite Dependent" and select the mobile number you want to add to your circle. You will then need to scan the other person's UPI ID or QR code. The process may also require Aadhaar-based verification to complete the setup.
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Once done, the second account gets added to your UPI Circle, and you can make payments from both phones without depending on the primary device each time.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the UPI Circle feature?
How does UPI Circle work?
It allows a primary account holder to grant payment access to another user or device. The secondary account can either require approval for each payment or operate within a set spending limit.
How do I set up UPI Circle?
Open your UPI app, find the Circle or Pocket Money option, invite a dependent by selecting their mobile number, and scan their UPI ID or QR code. Aadhaar-based verification may also be required.
What other names does UPI Circle go by?
Some apps, like PhonePe and Google Pay, offer this feature under the name Pocket Money. The core functionality remains the same.