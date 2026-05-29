You No Longer Need Your Bank SIM Phone To Make UPI Payments: Here Is How

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UPI Circle allows payments from a second device using one account.

Users can set up approval requirements or spending limits.

Setup involves inviting dependents and scanning UPI IDs or QR codes.

A lot of people today use two smartphones at the same time, one for work and one for personal use. But when it comes to making UPI payments, things get complicated. Most UPI apps only work on the phone that has the SIM card linked to the registered bank account. This means users have to carry that one specific phone every time they need to make a payment. However, there is now a built-in solution for this problem.

UPI apps have rolled out a feature called UPI Circle, which lets users make payments from a second device using the same bank account. In some apps, this feature goes by a different name. For instance, PhonePe and Google Pay offer it under the name Pocket Money.

What Is The UPI Circle Feature And How Does It Work?

UPI Circle allows the primary account holder to give payment access to another user or another account. It works well for parents who want to give their children limited spending access, or for someone who simply wants to use two devices with one bank account linked.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Leak Or Just A Bug? This Strange Car Detail In GTA Online Has Players Guessing

The secondary account can be set up to either seek approval from the primary user for every payment or operate independently within a fixed spending limit.

How To Set Up UPI Circle In Your Phone

Setting up UPI Circle or Pocket Money is straightforward. Open the UPI app on your primary phone and search for the Circle or Pocket Money option within the app.

From there, tap on "Invite Dependent" and select the mobile number you want to add to your circle. You will then need to scan the other person's UPI ID or QR code. The process may also require Aadhaar-based verification to complete the setup.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Now Lets You Log Out Without Touching A Single Message

Once done, the second account gets added to your UPI Circle, and you can make payments from both phones without depending on the primary device each time.