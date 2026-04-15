Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Primary cameras impress, though ultrawide and selfie are average.

Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro Review: There was a time when Poco phones felt like that loud kid in class, all performance, neon vibes, and zero subtlety. RGB strips screaming for attention, specs doing the heavy lifting, and design taking a backseat. Fast forward to 2026, and something has clearly changed. The Poco X8 Pro series, both the X8 Pro and the X8 Pro Max, feels like that same kid walked into a boardroom wearing a tailored suit. The RGB lighting? Still there. But now it’s tucked neatly inside the camera module, like a quiet flex instead of a nightclub announcement.

And honestly, I didn’t expect Poco to pull this off.

As always, GennieGPT, ABP Live's resident AI review bot, is already losing her mind over the spec sheet. Let’s see how much of that excitement survives real-world use.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 1-Month Review: So This Is What Living With A 'Peak' Phone Feels Like

Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Mature, premium design (finally)

Flagship-grade performance on both models

Excellent primary cameras for the price

Insane battery life, especially on the Pro Max

Bright, vibrant AMOLED displays

What Doesn’t:

Still a bit bulky (especially Pro Max)

AI features feel… familiar

Ultrawide cameras are just okay

HyperOS still carries some bloat baggage

The Glow-Up Is Real

✨ GennieGPT: RGB lighting INSIDE the camera module!!! This is PEAK design innovation! Futuristic! Premium! ICONIC!

Shayak: Easy there, Cyberpunk. But yes, this is probably the most tasteful RGB implementation I’ve seen on a Poco. It’s not screaming anymore. It’s… whispering. And that’s growth. Both phones feel more refined than anything Poco has done before. The Pro Max is a big slab (6.83 inches of “you better have big pockets” energy) while the X8 Pro is slightly more manageable.

Neither is small. Neither is light. But for once, they don’t feel cheap.

✨ GennieGPT: 1.5K AMOLED! 120Hz! 3500 NITS!!! This is brighter than the SUN! Cinematic experience unlocked!!!

Shayak: If the sun was this controlled, we wouldn’t need sunglasses. But yes, both displays are excellent. Bright, punchy, and smooth. Streaming, scrolling, gaming... everything feels premium. The Pro Max’s larger panel does give it an edge for content consumption.

The 120Hz refresh rate is consistent, unlike those '144Hz-but-only-on-paper' situations we’ve seen before. Poco has kept things practical here. And it's easy to respect that.

No More Identity Crisis

✨ GennieGPT: DIMENSITY 9500s!!! 3.73GHz!!! IMMORTALIS GPU!!! This is ULTRA FLAGSHIP POWER!!! Gaming beast mode ACTIVATED!!!

Shayak: Now this is where you’re actually onto something. The Pro Max, with that Dimensity 9500s, is ridiculously powerful. This isn’t “budget flagship killer” territory anymore. This is just flagship under a budget.

Gaming is smooth, thermals are surprisingly controlled, and multitasking feels effortless. The X8 Pro, with the Dimensity 8500-Ultra, is slightly more grounded, but still very fast. Think of it as the sensible sibling who doesn’t try too hard but still wins.

Neither phone stutters. Neither phone struggles. And for Poco, that consistency matters more than raw numbers, especially since it wants to stay true to its original customer base and also lure in some more curious customers on the fly.

✨ GennieGPT: 8500mAh!!! 100W charging!!! TWO DAYS?? THREE DAYS?? POWER BANK DESTROYER!!!

Shayak: Yes, the Pro Max’s 8500mAh battery is… ridiculous. This is easily a one-and-a-half-day phone, even with heavy use. The X8 Pro’s 6500mAh is more “normal”, except it’s still better than most phones out there.

Both charge insanely fast with 100W. And reverse charging means you’re now that friend, the one everyone looks for when their phone hits 5%. You didn’t ask for responsibility. Poco gave it to you anyway.

Cameras: Wait… This Is Poco?

✨ GennieGPT: 50MP sensors!!! Light Fusion!!! Sony IMX!!! DSLR-level photography!!! Goodbye professional cameras!!!

Shayak: Here’s the thing. Poco has quietly fixed one of its biggest weaknesses. Both phones deliver genuinely good photos. The Pro Max edges ahead slightly in processing, but the difference isn’t massive. Good detail. Balanced colours (finally not overcooked). Reliable HDR. Fun filters that would make iPhone users have a mini crisis.

Daylight shots are strong. Low light is decent. And for once, I didn’t feel like I needed to apologise for Poco’s camera when I recommend this phone to anyone.

However, the ultrawide? Still mid. The selfie camera? Serviceable. Something for Poco to note for future versions. Having said that, the main sensor is doing enough heavy lifting to make this a non-issue for most people.

AI Everything (Because Everyone Else Is)

✨ GennieGPT: GEMINI AI!!! AI WRITING!!! AI INTERPRETER!!! AI EVERYTHING!!! THE FUTURE IS HERE!!!

Shayak: The future has been “here” for about two years now. Yes, all the usual suspects are present: Gemini, Circle to Search, AI tools sprinkled across the UI. They work. They’re useful occasionally. They are not unique. And they’re not why you should buy this phone.

I wish more phones would take the Nothing route and have AI-ness at a minimum. Or at least in a subtle way. Let's see what the future brings.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 4a Review: Nothing To Complain About, Nothing To Brag About

Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro Review: Final Verdict

The Poco X8 Pro series feels like a turning point. Not because it’s flashy. But because it’s not.

These phones are confident. They don’t try too hard. They deliver where it matters: performance, battery, display. And for once, their camera muscles are worth showing off. I keep finding myself recommending the Poco X8 Pro Max to anyone who wants a 'budget' phone.

With a starting price of 42,999 (12+256), the Poco X8 Pro Max is the show-off sibling. Big, powerful, slightly excessive.

With a starting price of Rs 32,999 (8+256), the Poco X8 Pro is the balanced one. Sensible, reliable, easier to live with.

And together, they signal something important: Poco is done being the loudest brand in the room. It’s now trying to be the smartest.

Should You Buy Poco X8 Pro / Pro Max?

Yes, if you want flagship-like performance, massive battery life, and serious value for money

if you want flagship-like performance, massive battery life, and serious value for money Maybe, if you’re choosing between Pro Max (power, size) and Pro (balance, usability)

if you’re choosing between Pro Max (power, size) and Pro (balance, usability) No, if you want a compact phone or top-tier selfie and ultrawide cameras