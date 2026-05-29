Apple plans to unveil the significant Siri redesign at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 8.
Apple's Biggest Siri Update In 15 Years Is Coming: Here Is What It Can Actually Do
After years of delays and criticism, Apple's biggest Siri overhaul is finally here. iOS 27 brings typing support, AI web search, and a Siri that lives inside the Dynamic Island.
- Apple to unveil major Siri redesign at WWDC event.
- New Siri features chatbot, AI web search, deeper integration.
- iOS 17 features include camera, photos, and shortcuts updates.
Apple is preparing its most significant Siri redesign since the assistant launched nearly 15 years ago, set to headline iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS updates. The company plans to unveil the changes at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 8, with a consumer rollout expected as early as September. The revamp follows a difficult stretch after Apple first teased these AI features in 2024, only to face delays that pushed it behind competitors.
The new Siri will bring a rebuilt interface, a dedicated chatbot app, Google Gemini-powered search, and deeper system-wide integration.
How The New Siri Works On iPhone
According to Bloomberg, which viewed the designs and spoke to people with knowledge of Apple's plans, the redesigned Siri lives inside the Dynamic Island, the pill-shaped screen element introduced in 2022.
There are two ways to access it. The classic method, saying "Siri" or holding the power button, triggers a redesigned animation in the Dynamic Island, suited for voice queries. The second is new: users can swipe down from the top centre of the screen to open a Search or Ask interface for typing or talking.
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From there, users can send messages, check the weather, add calendar events, search notes, or use Apple's new AI-powered web search. Results appear as rich text cards popping out of the Dynamic Island.
Apple is also testing third-party AI agent support, with integrations internally tested for Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude, alongside its existing ChatGPT partnership.
What Else Apple Is Changing With iOS 27
The Camera app gets a dedicated Siri mode replacing Visual Intelligence, while the Photos app adds two tools: Reframe, which adjusts photo perspective, and Extend, which uses AI to fill in missing portions of an image.
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A revamped Shortcuts app will let users build automations using plain language, and the Wallet app will support custom passes for events or memberships. This launch is expected to be CEO Tim Cook's final major product announcement before handing leadership to hardware chief John Ternus.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will the new Siri redesign be unveiled?
How will the new Siri be accessed?
The new Siri can be accessed by saying 'Siri' or holding the power button, triggering an animation in the Dynamic Island, or by swiping down from the top center of the screen to open a Search or Ask interface.
What new features will the redesigned Siri offer?
The new Siri will feature a rebuilt interface, a dedicated chatbot app, Google Gemini-powered search, and deeper system-wide integration, with results appearing as rich text cards in the Dynamic Island.
What other changes are coming with iOS 27 besides Siri?
iOS 27 will also include a dedicated Siri mode in the Camera app, new photo editing tools like Reframe and Extend in Photos, and a revamped Shortcuts app for building automations with plain language.