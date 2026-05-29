Apple's Biggest Siri Update In 15 Years Is Coming: Here Is What It Can Actually Do

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple to unveil major Siri redesign at WWDC event.

New Siri features chatbot, AI web search, deeper integration.

iOS 17 features include camera, photos, and shortcuts updates.

Apple is preparing its most significant Siri redesign since the assistant launched nearly 15 years ago, set to headline iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS updates. The company plans to unveil the changes at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 8, with a consumer rollout expected as early as September. The revamp follows a difficult stretch after Apple first teased these AI features in 2024, only to face delays that pushed it behind competitors.

The new Siri will bring a rebuilt interface, a dedicated chatbot app, Google Gemini-powered search, and deeper system-wide integration.

How The New Siri Works On iPhone

According to Bloomberg, which viewed the designs and spoke to people with knowledge of Apple's plans, the redesigned Siri lives inside the Dynamic Island, the pill-shaped screen element introduced in 2022.

There are two ways to access it. The classic method, saying "Siri" or holding the power button, triggers a redesigned animation in the Dynamic Island, suited for voice queries. The second is new: users can swipe down from the top centre of the screen to open a Search or Ask interface for typing or talking.

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From there, users can send messages, check the weather, add calendar events, search notes, or use Apple's new AI-powered web search. Results appear as rich text cards popping out of the Dynamic Island.

Apple is also testing third-party AI agent support, with integrations internally tested for Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude, alongside its existing ChatGPT partnership.

What Else Apple Is Changing With iOS 27

The Camera app gets a dedicated Siri mode replacing Visual Intelligence, while the Photos app adds two tools: Reframe, which adjusts photo perspective, and Extend, which uses AI to fill in missing portions of an image.

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A revamped Shortcuts app will let users build automations using plain language, and the Wallet app will support custom passes for events or memberships. This launch is expected to be CEO Tim Cook's final major product announcement before handing leadership to hardware chief John Ternus.