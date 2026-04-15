Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro may feature a 2nm A20 chip and C2 modem.

Expect a smaller Dynamic Island and larger battery in iPhone 18 Pro.

New Samsung camera sensor and variable aperture are anticipated upgrades.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's iPhone 18 Pro is shaping up to be one of the more significant upgrades in recent memory. From a new chip built on a cutting-edge process to a potential camera overhaul, the upcoming Pro models are generating serious buzz well ahead of their expected September 2026 launch.

Apple is also reportedly shifting to a two-phase release cycle, with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max arriving first, followed by the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e in spring 2027.

What Makes The iPhone 18 Pro Worth Waiting For?

A More Seamless Design

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to keep the same overall look as the iPhone 17 Pro, including the triangular rear camera layout and identical display sizes of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches. However, Apple is reportedly refining the rear finish to reduce the colour contrast between the Ceramic Shield 2 glass and the aluminium frame, giving the back a cleaner, more unified appearance.

Bigger Battery

A Weibo leaker known as "Digital Chat Station" claims the iPhone 18 Pro Max will pack a battery between 5,100 and 5,200 mAh, up from the iPhone 17 Pro Max's 5,088 mAh, which Apple rates at up to 39 hours of battery life. A slightly thicker and heavier chassis, estimated at around 243 grams, is expected to accommodate the larger cell.

Smaller Dynamic Island

Apple is reportedly working on shrinking the Dynamic Island cutout. Weibo leaker "Ice Universe" claims it will be around 35% narrower, dropping from approximately 20.7mm to 13.5mm. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and display analyst Ross Young both suggest a smaller Dynamic Island is more likely than full removal, with under-display Face ID still uncertain for this generation.

A20 Pro Chip On 2nm

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to run Apple's A20 chip, built on TSMC's 2nm process. This is said to deliver around 15% faster performance and roughly 30% better power efficiency compared to the A19 series in the iPhone 17 lineup, along with potential RAM integration directly on the same wafer.

Apple's C2 Modem

Supply chain analyst Jeff Pu expects the iPhone 18 Pro to feature Apple's in-house C2 modem, succeeding the C1 in the iPhone 16e and the C1X in the iPhone Air. The C2 is expected to bring mmWave 5G support in the United States, faster speeds, and better efficiency, continuing Apple's push to reduce reliance on Qualcomm.

A New Camera Sensor From Samsung

Sony has long been Apple's primary image sensor supplier, but a leaker known as "Jukanlosreve" claims Samsung is developing a three-layer stacked sensor, referred to as PD-TR-Logic, for the iPhone 18. The design is said to improve camera responsiveness, reduce noise, and expand dynamic range.

Variable Aperture

The 48-megapixel main camera on both iPhone 18 Pro models may finally get variable aperture, according to Digital Chat Station. Unlike the fixed f/1.78 aperture used on the iPhone 15 Pro through 17 Pro, a variable aperture physically adjusts the lens opening for better low-light performance and depth-of-field control. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo flagged this feature in November 2024.

5G Satellite Internet

According to a report by The Information, Apple plans to support full 5G connectivity via satellite as early as 2026, going beyond the limited emergency satellite features currently on iPhones. If the timeline holds, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max would be among the first devices to offer satellite-based internet access.

Simplified Camera Control Button

Apple is reportedly removing the capacitive sensing layer from the Camera Control button, keeping only pressure sensing, according to Weibo account Instant Digital. The change is said to be cost-driven, as the current setup is expensive to manufacture and repair, rather than a reduction in what the button can do.

A Deep Red Colour Option

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in February 2026 that Apple is testing a deep red finish for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. One Chinese leaker also suggests black may not return to the Pro lineup this year, which would mark the second consecutive year without the colour.

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch in September 2026. With several upgrades still unconfirmed, more details will likely surface in the months ahead.