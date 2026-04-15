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HomeTechnologyGadgetsWant To Buy iPhone Fold At Launch? Here's Why That Might Be Nearly Impossible

Want To Buy iPhone Fold At Launch? Here's Why That Might Be Nearly Impossible

The iPhone Fold may land in September, but tight inventory could leave most buyers waiting. Here's why Apple's first foldable is already a tough get.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone Fold production delayed to August 2025.
  • Supply chain sources cite tighter pre-launch inventory window.
  • September launch expected, but demand may exceed supply.

iPhone Fold Leaks: Apple's plans for its first foldable iPhone have hit a bump, with mass production of the iPhone Fold pushed back from July to August 2025. The delay, flagged by supply chain sources, means Apple will have less time to build inventory ahead of what is expected to be a September launch. 

While conflicting reports have created confusion over the past week, the broader picture points to Apple still aiming to release the iPhone Fold this year, though getting one at launch may prove difficult.

What Is Causing iPhone Fold's Production Delay?

The production shift was reported by Digitimes, citing sources within Apple's supply chain. Traditionally, new iPhones begin mass production in June, giving Apple enough time to stock up inventory before a September release. 

With the iPhone Fold now slipping to an August production start, that window becomes significantly tighter.

Earlier, Nikkei Asia had reported that Apple was dealing with significant engineering issues that could delay the first shipment by months. Bloomberg, however, pushed back on that, stating the foldable iPhone is "on track to arrive during the company's normal iPhone launch period later this year." 

Digitimes falls somewhere in between: acknowledging production hurdles, but stopping short of calling them deal-breakers.

The device still needs to pass through Design Validation Testing and Production Validation Testing before full-scale manufacturing begins, adding further pressure to an already compressed schedule.

Will iPhone Fold Actually Be Available At Launch?

Even if Apple manages to release the iPhone Fold alongside the iPhone 18 Pro in September, supply is expected to be tight. 

The shortened production window leaves little room to build the kind of inventory needed to meet early demand, meaning many buyers could face long waits after launch.

Some speculation still points to a possible 2027 release, though supply chain sources continue to back a 2026 introduction. For now, a September announcement appears to be the plan, but availability at launch remains a real concern.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the iPhone Fold expected to start mass production?

Mass production of the iPhone Fold has been pushed back from July to August 2025, according to supply chain sources.

Will the iPhone Fold be available at launch?

While a September launch is still planned, supply is expected to be tight due to a shortened production window, potentially leading to long waits for buyers.

What is causing the delay in iPhone Fold production?

Supply chain sources indicate production hurdles and a compressed schedule due to the need for Design Validation Testing and Production Validation Testing.

Are there conflicting reports about the iPhone Fold's release?

Yes, reports have varied, with some suggesting significant engineering issues and others stating it's on track for a typical iPhone launch period.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Foldable IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone Fold Leaks
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