A 17-year-old boy, Surya Chauhan, was fatally stabbed in Khoda Colony. The incident has led to a major police investigation and outrage among residents.
17-Year-Old Ghaziabad Hindu Boy Stabbed To Death; Friend Among Multiple Suspects Detained
A 17-year-old student was fatally stabbed in Ghaziabad's Khoda Colony. Police have detained multiple suspects and formed special teams.
- 17-year-old Ghaziabad student fatally stabbed in Khoda Colony.
- Investigation probes alleged rivalry as possible motive for attack.
- Police detain multiple suspects, form teams to find accused.
- Family demands justice, residents express outrage over incident.
A 17-year-old Hindu boy was killed in a stabbing incident in Ghaziabad's Khoda Colony, triggering outrage among local residents and prompting a major police investigation. Authorities have detained multiple suspects including his friend Asad and formed special teams to track down all those allegedly involved in the crime. The victim, identified as Surya Chauhan, was a Class 11 student who lived with his family in Navneet Vihar Colony. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Noida after being attacked with knives on the evening of May 28.
Rivalry Under Investigation
According to family members and local accounts, Surya had been called to an area near Chaudhary School before the attack took place. Police are examining claims that the incident may have stemmed from an earlier dispute between the victim and some of the accused.
Surya's brother, Yash, alleged that one of the accused had invited Surya to meet him. He claimed that after reaching the location, an altercation broke out, following which Surya was attacked with a knife.
Family members rushed the injured teenager to a hospital in Noida, but he later died during treatment.
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Multiple Detentions, Special Teams Formed
Police have launched an intensive investigation into the case and have formed three separate teams to identify and arrest all those connected to the murder.
Officials have confirmed that several individuals have been detained for questioning. According to police sources, the main accused is among those being interrogated. Investigators are also examining eyewitness accounts, phone records, and other evidence to establish the sequence of events leading up to the attack.
Authorities have not yet released a detailed statement regarding the motive and have urged the public to avoid speculation while the investigation remains ongoing.
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Family Demands Justice
The victim's family has demanded strict action against those responsible for the killing. Surya's mother, devastated by the loss of her son, has appealed for justice and swift punishment for the accused.
Former Khoda Municipality president Reena Bhati also visited the area following the incident as local anger continued to grow over the teenager's death.
Police officials said they are treating the matter with utmost seriousness and are pursuing all available leads. Security measures in the area have also been strengthened to maintain law and order as the investigation progresses.
Before You Go
Ghaziabad Crime: 17-Year-Old Boy Killed in Khoda Area Following Alleged Stabbing Incident
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad?
Who was the victim and when did the incident occur?
The victim was Surya Chauhan, a Class 11 student. He was attacked with knives on the evening of May 28 and later died during treatment.
What is the suspected motive behind the stabbing?
Police are investigating claims that the incident may have stemmed from a prior dispute or rivalry involving the victim. The victim's brother alleged he was invited to meet someone before the attack.
What action has the police taken?
Authorities have detained multiple suspects for questioning and formed special teams to identify and arrest all individuals involved. They are examining evidence and eyewitness accounts.