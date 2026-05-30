17-Year-Old Ghaziabad Hindu Boy Stabbed To Death; Friend Among Multiple Suspects Detained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 17-year-old Ghaziabad student fatally stabbed in Khoda Colony.

Investigation probes alleged rivalry as possible motive for attack.

Police detain multiple suspects, form teams to find accused.

Family demands justice, residents express outrage over incident.

A 17-year-old Hindu boy was killed in a stabbing incident in Ghaziabad's Khoda Colony, triggering outrage among local residents and prompting a major police investigation. Authorities have detained multiple suspects including his friend Asad and formed special teams to track down all those allegedly involved in the crime. The victim, identified as Surya Chauhan, was a Class 11 student who lived with his family in Navneet Vihar Colony. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Noida after being attacked with knives on the evening of May 28.

Rivalry Under Investigation

According to family members and local accounts, Surya had been called to an area near Chaudhary School before the attack took place. Police are examining claims that the incident may have stemmed from an earlier dispute between the victim and some of the accused.

Surya's brother, Yash, alleged that one of the accused had invited Surya to meet him. He claimed that after reaching the location, an altercation broke out, following which Surya was attacked with a knife.

Family members rushed the injured teenager to a hospital in Noida, but he later died during treatment.

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Multiple Detentions, Special Teams Formed

Police have launched an intensive investigation into the case and have formed three separate teams to identify and arrest all those connected to the murder.

Officials have confirmed that several individuals have been detained for questioning. According to police sources, the main accused is among those being interrogated. Investigators are also examining eyewitness accounts, phone records, and other evidence to establish the sequence of events leading up to the attack.

Authorities have not yet released a detailed statement regarding the motive and have urged the public to avoid speculation while the investigation remains ongoing.

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Family Demands Justice

The victim's family has demanded strict action against those responsible for the killing. Surya's mother, devastated by the loss of her son, has appealed for justice and swift punishment for the accused.

Former Khoda Municipality president Reena Bhati also visited the area following the incident as local anger continued to grow over the teenager's death.

Police officials said they are treating the matter with utmost seriousness and are pursuing all available leads. Security measures in the area have also been strengthened to maintain law and order as the investigation progresses.