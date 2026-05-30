New Honda City Facelift Hybrid Review And Real Mileage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Honda City boasts updated styling and hybrid powertrain.

Cabin features larger touchscreen, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats.

Hybrid system offers smooth electric driving, good fuel efficiency.

Comfort-focused ride, refined for city traffic and cruising.

The City is the longest running midsize sedan and it is a name as popular as Honda itself. Hence, the City has been the backbone for the brand but recently faced intense competition in this segment. Now, the City is back and this time it means business.

Design And Styling

There is updated styling, more features and it carries forward it's hybrid and petrol engines. Clearly the new City looks much more attractive with its sleeker stance with the slimmer LED headlights plus the light bar along with the sharply cut bumper. There are new alloys too and in this black shade, the City is a head turner for sure.







Features And Cabin Experience

Inside, the changes are less but you see a new larger touchscreen which kind of looks a bit aftermarket but the display is better now. There is also a new 360 degree camera which offers a decent resolution. Other features include ventilated seats which cover a large part of the front seats and a powered handbrake while it continues to have features like ADAS and climate control.

However, powered seats should have been provided along with rear sunshades. The rear seats have good legroom and ample width along with a middle headrest too but the headroom is in short supply.





Performance And Driving Experience

Start the car and it's silence as the hybrid City moves along in electric power while gentle throttle inputs bring the EV mode on. The engine and electric power blend very well and you don't realise when the petrol engine comes on.

The 126bhp/253Nm hybrid powertrain is smooth and cruises very well along with a light steering. It is perfect for city traffic and a gentle cruise suits it. Drive it hard though and the eCVT gearbox becomes noisy. It's not the muscular power delivery of a turbo petrol but instead is smooth for gentle cruising.





You will also get 17-20kmpl in the real world while more too on the highway. The driving experience is also comfort oriented with a soft suspension but with a very nice ride quality while there is some body roll.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 21 lakh the City hybrid is now more expensive than before but is now more recommended due to the new looks, added features and the excellent fuel efficiency during these times of sky rocketing fuel prices.





If your running is huge and you need a comfortable plus efficient car, the new City is an appealing alternative to an SUV.