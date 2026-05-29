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HomeGamingGTA 6 Leak Or Just A Bug? This Strange Car Detail In GTA Online Has Players Guessing

GTA 6 Leak Or Just A Bug? This Strange Car Detail In GTA Online Has Players Guessing

A strange car description spotted inside GTA Online has players wondering if Rockstar accidentally dropped a hint about how car theft will work in GTA 6.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 May 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • GTA Online glitch hints at potential GTA 6 car theft mechanics.
  • Car description referencing VINs sparks speculation among players.
  • Coquette D10's inclusion in GTA 6 trailer adds weight.

GTA 6 Leaks: A newly spotted glitch in GTA Online has sparked speculation that Rockstar Games may have accidentally revealed a feature planned for GTA 6. A Reddit user noticed an unusual car description mentioning Vehicle Identification Numbers, something that has no function in GTA Online or GTA V. 

This has led players to believe the detail could be an accidental peek at a mechanic being developed for Grand Theft Auto 6, where stealing cars may involve more steps than ever before.

How Did Players Spot The Possible GTA 6 Feature In GTA Online?

The discovery came from Reddit user Ok-Oil-8903, who noticed something unusual while customising the Coquette D10 after claiming it from a chop shop. The car's sunstrip description turned out to be unusually detailed, referencing VIN numbers with no clear connection to anything in the current game.

The user explained, "I claimed the Coquette D10 from the chop shop last week, and I noticed this when customising it. When customising it, I realised that the sunstrip description was very long, and reading it, you can see how it talks about the car's VIN, which, as far as I know, plays no part in GTA V or Online."

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The description on the car read: "The Vehicle Identification Number is a unique code used to identify individual vehicles. This has already been removed from the vehicle."

What added more weight to the speculation is that the Coquette D10 is one of the few GTA Online cars that also appeared in the GTA 6 trailer, suggesting it will feature in the upcoming title. On top of that, a leaker back in 2022 had already claimed GTA 6 would introduce a VIN-based mechanic.

What Could The Rumored VIN Feature Actually Look Like In GTA 6?

Based on the 2022 leaks, the mechanic could make car theft significantly more involved. Here is what was reportedly claimed at the time:

  • NPCs may give police detailed descriptions of Lucia and Jason after a crime.
  • Police descriptions could include information about the vehicle used.
  • A car's colour, license plate, and custom features may make it "hot" in the police system.

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  • Players may need to remove a vehicle's VIN to take it off police radar.
  • Stolen cars players wish to keep could also require VIN removal to avoid being reported stolen.

In older GTA titles, keeping a stolen car was as simple as parking it in a garage or registering it with a mechanic. If these leaks hold any truth, GTA 6 could make the process considerably more complex.

That said, nothing here is confirmed. The VIN reference in GTA Online could just as easily be a coding error or an overlooked detail with no connection to GTA 6. Until Rockstar says otherwise, this remains speculation.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What unusual detail in GTA Online has led to speculation about GTA 6?

A car description in GTA Online mentions Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), a feature not used in the current game. This has led players to believe it's an accidental reveal of a planned GTA 6 mechanic.

How did players discover the potential GTA 6 feature?

A Reddit user noticed an unusually detailed sunstrip description on the Coquette D10 while customizing it after claiming it from a chop shop, referencing VINs.

Why is the Coquette D10 significant in this discovery?

The Coquette D10 is one of the few cars from GTA Online that also appeared in the GTA 6 trailer, strengthening the belief that it will be featured in the upcoming title.

What could the VIN feature involve in GTA 6?

Based on leaks, it might involve more complex car theft, where VINs need to be removed to avoid police detection or to keep stolen cars.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming GTA 6 GTA 6 Leaks TECHNOLOGY
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