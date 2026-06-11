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HomeTechnologyNVIDIA Is Paying Homeowners Over $22,000 A Year To Host A Box Outside Their House

NVIDIA Is Paying Homeowners Over $22,000 A Year To Host A Box Outside Their House

NVIDIA, startup Span, and homebuilder Pulte have teamed up to install AI servers outside homes for free, and pay homeowners thousands of dollars a year just for hosting them.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Homeowners earn $22,000+ hosting an NVIDIA-backed AI unit.
  • Span, NVIDIA, Pulte install units free; covering utilities.
  • Units leverage unused home power for distributed AI workloads.

A new program backed by NVIDIA is offering homeowners a chance to earn over $22,000 a year, simply by hosting a small AI computing unit outside their house. The setup is roughly the size of a standard air conditioning unit and gets installed at no upfront cost to the homeowner. 

The program is being rolled out through new home builds first, and it comes with a deal that covers your electricity and internet bills in exchange for a flat monthly fee.

How the Home Node Program Actually Works

The initiative is a joint effort between a startup called Span, NVIDIA, and homebuilder Pulte. Each unit installed outside a home contains 16 NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs, 4 AMD EPYC server CPUs, 3TB of memory, and a 15kWh whole-home backup battery. The hardware inside each box is valued at over $200,000, though homeowners do not own any of it.

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Under the arrangement, Span installs the node for free, covers electricity and internet costs, and charges homeowners a flat fee of around $150 per month. The net savings for participating homeowners can run into thousands of dollars a year.

The system is designed to tap into what the company calls "stranded power," which is the unused electrical capacity that most homes already have. According to Span, the average 200-amp home wastes roughly 40% of its power capacity. The program converts that idle capacity into computing power for AI workloads.

What Span's Larger Vision Looks Like

Span's ambitions go well beyond individual homes. The company says that 8,000 of these nodes would be the equivalent of a 100-megawatt data centre, but at five times lower cost than building a traditional facility.

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The program is starting with new construction homes, with broader availability expected as the rollout scales up.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What financial benefits do homeowners receive?

Homeowners can earn over $22,000 annually. The program also covers their electricity and internet bills in exchange for a flat monthly fee.

Who is behind the Home Node Program?

The initiative is a joint effort between a startup called Span, NVIDIA, and homebuilder Pulte. These companies collaborate to deploy the AI computing units.

What does the program cost homeowners?

Span installs the node for free and covers electricity and internet costs. Homeowners pay a flat monthly fee of around $150.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI TECHNOLOGY
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