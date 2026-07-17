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English NewsNewsUP Plans Robotics, AI And Deep Tech Push; Noida To Host India's Largest Advanced Manufacturing Hub

UP Plans Robotics, AI And Deep Tech Push; Noida To Host India's Largest Advanced Manufacturing Hub

Chief Minister directs preparation of a comprehensive action plan, with Noida's PRAGATI project and new U Hubs expected to drive research, innovation and high-tech manufacturing.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
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  • CM urges future-ready skills, statewide IT sector expansion.

Uttar Pradesh is preparing an ambitious roadmap to position itself as a national leader in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, semiconductors and other emerging technologies.

Chairing a review meeting of the Information Technology and Electronics Department on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan aimed at transforming the state into a global centre for research, innovation and high-technology manufacturing.

The Chief Minister said the proposed PRAGATI project in Noida and the establishment of U Hubs in Lucknow and Noida would provide the foundation for a robust deep tech ecosystem by bringing together research institutions, startups, industry, investors and academia on a common platform.

Noida's PRAGATI Project to Anchor Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing

The Chief Minister said the Park for Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, GPU Clusters and Advanced Technical Innovation (PRAGATI) would help Uttar Pradesh move beyond being a consumer of technology and emerge as a global hub for innovation and advanced manufacturing.

Officials informed the meeting that the project will be developed over approximately 75 acres in Noida and is envisioned as India's first integrated robotics and advanced manufacturing cluster. The facility will house a robotics testing and certification centre, rapid prototyping and manufacturing facilities, AI compute infrastructure, a motion capture laboratory, a physical AI data centre, startup incubation facilities and co-working spaces.

The project will also include an industrial ecosystem comprising global manufacturing companies, component manufacturers, research and development centres and specialised service providers. According to the government, Noida was selected because of its established electronics manufacturing ecosystem, connectivity, proximity to Jewar International Airport, the Dedicated Freight Corridor, the Defence Industrial Corridor and its industrial and academic base.

Project Targets Jobs, Investment and Import Reduction

The government said the PRAGATI project aims to establish Uttar Pradesh as a national centre for robotics and high-technology manufacturing while reducing dependence on imports.

Officials informed the meeting that the initiative is expected to generate more than one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities and contribute gross value addition exceeding Rs 2,000 crore over the next five years.

The Chief Minister said artificial intelligence and robotics would form the backbone of the next industrial revolution, stressing the need to simultaneously build world-class manufacturing infrastructure and a strong ecosystem for research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

U Hubs to Connect Research, Industry and Startups

Chief Minister Adityanath directed that the proposed U Hubs should function as world-class Centres of Excellence rather than merely providing workspace for startups.

He said the centres should facilitate collaboration among research institutions, educational organisations, industry, investors and technology experts while supporting the commercialisation of innovations developed in laboratories.

The government has allocated Rs 100 crore in the 2026-27 financial year to establish two U Hubs in Lucknow and Noida. An expert committee chaired by the Director of IIT Kanpur has prepared the project's concept, structure and operational model after studying national and international deep tech ecosystems.

Noida and Lucknow Hubs to Focus on Specialised Technologies

According to officials, the Noida U Hub will focus on quantum computing, semiconductor design, physical AI, robotics, defence technology and advanced biotechnology.

The Lucknow U Hub will specialise in applied AI, GovTech, AI solutions for industry and healthcare, biosciences and agri-biotechnology. The government expects the initiative to strengthen deep tech startups, research-led innovation, technology commercialisation and high-value investments in the state.

The Chief Minister directed that the hubs should operate professionally and adopt global best practices to ensure measurable outcomes for the state's innovation ecosystem.

CM Calls for Future-Ready Skills and IT Expansion Beyond NCR

During the meeting, Adityanath emphasised the need to equip young people with skills aligned to future technologies. He instructed officials to develop world-class training and certification programmes in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, cloud computing, semiconductors, data science and other emerging fields.

He also called for stronger coordination among technical institutions, universities, industry and skill development agencies so that training programmes reflect industry requirements.

The Chief Minister further directed the Information Technology and Electronics Department to revise the state's IT Policy to make it more investor-friendly and employment-oriented. He said the expansion of the IT sector should extend beyond Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities through improved infrastructure and a supportive ecosystem for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), startups, innovation-driven companies and MSME technology firms.

He added that the state's improved law and order, robust connectivity and industrial infrastructure should be leveraged to position Uttar Pradesh as a preferred destination for global digital investment while creating quality employment opportunities for local youth.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How will the U Hubs in Noida and Lucknow specialize their technological focus?

Noida's U Hub will focus on quantum computing, semiconductor design, physical AI, and robotics. Lucknow's U Hub will specialize in applied AI, GovTech, AI for industry/healthcare, biosciences, and agri-biotechnology.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
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