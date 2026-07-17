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English NewsTechnologyAsus Pad Coming To India Soon: Launch Date, Features And What To Expect

Asus Pad Coming To India Soon: Launch Date, Features And What To Expect

Asus Pad launches in India on August 6 with a 12.2-inch 144Hz OLED display, Dimensity 8300 chip, 9,000mAh battery, 45W charging, Android 16 and up to 256GB storage.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 11:38 PM (IST)

Asus has confirmed that its newly launched 12.2-inch Asus Pad will debut in India on August 6 at 12 pm IST, marking the company's return to the Android tablet segment. While the India pricing remains under wraps, the tablet is expected to bring premium features to the market.

The Asus Pad sports a 12.2-inch OLED display with a 2800×1840 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 3:2 aspect ratio, and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. Audio is handled by a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos 360 support, GSMRENA reported.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, which is expandable via a microSD card.

For photography, it features a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls. The device packs a 9,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Measuring 271.1 x 182.4 x 6.5mm and weighing 523g, the Asus Pad will ship with a protective case in the box. It runs Android 16 out of the box and will be available in a single Pure White colour option.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 11:38 PM (IST)
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Asus Pad Asus Pad In India
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