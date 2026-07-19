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English NewsNewsIndiaCalcutta High Court Halts Demolition Of Abhishek Banerjee's Constituency Office

Calcutta High Court Halts Demolition Of Abhishek Banerjee's Constituency Office

The Calcutta High Court has halted the demolition of Abhishek Banerjee's constituency office, ordering status quo until the end of July.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 05:42 PM (IST)

The Calcutta High Court on Sunday ordered a temporary halt to the demolition of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's constituency office in South 24 Parganas, directing authorities to maintain the status quo until the end of July. The court also asked the West Bengal government to place all relevant records concerning the Amtala property before it ahead of the next hearing.

Court Orders Status Quo

Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury, sitting in a special Sunday hearing, directed that no further demolition work be carried out at the building on Diamond Harbour Road until the matter is heard again by a regular bench.

The court also instructed the state government to submit all documents related to the property, reportedly owned by Leaps and Bounds Company.

The company has challenged the demolition before the Calcutta High Court.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with a separate investigation, Abhishek Banerjee serves as the CEO of Leaps and Bounds.

Also Read: Delhi HC Refuses To Shift Sonam Wangchuk To Medanta, Keeps Him At Safdarjung Hospital

Demolition Sparks Dispute

The South 24 Parganas district administration began demolishing the building on Saturday, alleging it had been constructed without an approved building plan and in violation of applicable regulations.

Banerjee, the MP from Diamond Harbour, rejected the allegations, maintaining that the structure serves as his constituency office and was built legally on purchased land after obtaining all necessary permissions.

The matter will now come up before a regular bench of the Calcutta High Court later this month, with the interim status quo order remaining in force until then.

Also Read: Ayodhya: Friends Host Mutton And Beer Party In Saryu River, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral

Before You Go

Politics: Yogi Adityanath's Remarks on Riots Trigger Political War Ahead of UP Elections

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Mamata Banerjee TMC West Bengal Mamata Banerjee KOLKATA
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