Team India Leaves For Zimbabwe T20Is Without Gautam Gambhir, New Coach Takes Charge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VVS Laxman will coach India for Zimbabwe T20I series.

Gautam Gambhir is rested, managing workload after busy schedule.

Shreyas Iyer captains young squad, seeking T20 performance improvement.

This tour allows testing new players and staff rotation.

Zimbabwe vs India T20I: The Indian team will have a different man in charge for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. However, it does not mean Gautam Gambhir has stepped down as head coach.

The BCCI has decided to rest Gambhir for the three-match series, with VVS Laxman taking charge of the squad in Harare. The move comes after a busy stretch of international cricket and is part of the board's workload management for the coaching staff.

VVS Laxman To Take Charge

VVS Laxman will coach the Indian team during the Zimbabwe tour while Gambhir remains in England.

Laxman, who heads the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, has handled the national team on several occasions in recent years whenever the senior coaching staff has been rested. He has previously led India on tours of Ireland, Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

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The arrangement is temporary, with Gambhir expected to resume his duties after the tour.

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Gambhir Given A Break After Busy Schedule

The decision comes after a demanding period for the Indian team across formats.

With the England tour still ongoing, the BCCI has opted to give Gambhir a break instead of sending him straight to Zimbabwe. The board has followed a similar approach in the past by rotating members of the support staff during shorter bilateral tours.

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India Looking To Bounce Back In T20Is

India head into the Zimbabwe series after a disappointing run in T20 Internationals, having lost the series against Ireland before suffering four straight defeats to England.

The tour gives the selectors another chance to test younger players while giving several senior members of the coaching staff a short break.

Shreyas Iyer To Lead Young Squad

Shreyas Iyer will captain India in the three-match T20I series, with players such as Rinku Singh also included in the squad. Members of the ODI squad will join the team after the third ODI against England.

The matches will be played at Harare Sports Club on July 23, July 25 and July 26, with all three games scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST.

The Zimbabwe series will give several young players an opportunity to strengthen their place in India's T20 plans while Laxman oversees the side in Gambhir's absence.