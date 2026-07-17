Gigabyte Gaming A16, Its First Made-In-India Gaming Laptop, Debuts With AMD Ryzen Power

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gigabyte launched Gaming A16, its first made-in-India laptop.

Dixon partnership ensures quality, expanding Gigabyte's Indian manufacturing.

Laptop targets diverse users, offers AI, starts at ₹2,00,000.

Gigabyte has announced the launch of the Gigabyte Gaming A16, marking a significant milestone for the company as it introduces its first gaming laptop manufactured in India. The new laptop is aimed at a wide range of users, including gamers, content creators, students and professionals, while also offering AI-ready computing capabilities.

The Gigabyte Gaming A16 will be priced starting at Rs 2,00,000 and is expected to be available soon through offline retail stores as well as major e-commerce platforms across the country.

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Gigabyte Partners With Dixon Technologies Local Manufacturing

To bring the Gaming A16 to Indian consumers, Gigabyte has joined hands with Dixon Technologies for local production. The company said the partnership combines Gigabyte’s global engineering expertise with Dixon’s manufacturing infrastructure to create a locally produced gaming laptop lineup.

The launch also saw the participation of Gigabyte’s senior leadership team. Sinclair Hsiao, Vice President – Global Sales, Gigabyte, travelled to India along with executives from Product Management, Procurement, Materials Planning and Quality Assurance divisions.

According to the company, these teams worked closely with Dixon Technologies during the production cycle to ensure that the laptops manufactured in India adhere to Gigabyte’s international benchmarks for quality, reliability and performance.

Made-in-India Push Gains Momentum

The announcement reflects Gigabyte’s broader strategy to strengthen its manufacturing presence in India. The company said the initiative is part of its efforts to expand local production capabilities while supporting the country's growing electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

With India emerging as a major market for gaming hardware and high-performance computing devices, local manufacturing could also help Gigabyte improve supply chain efficiencies and cater more effectively to domestic demand.

The company believes the move will reinforce its long-term commitment to the Indian market while laying the groundwork for future manufacturing expansion.

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What To Expect From Gigabyte Gaming A16

While Gigabyte has yet to disclose the complete specifications of the India-made Gaming A16, the existing global version of the laptop offers an idea of what buyers can expect.

The international Gaming A16 lineup features a 16-inch IPS display with support for resolutions up to WQXGA and refresh rates of up to 165Hz. It also supports up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and up to 4TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

Other notable features include Dolby Atmos audio support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and a 76Wh battery. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen processors and is positioned as a machine capable of handling gaming, creative workloads and AI-driven applications.

With the Gaming A16, Gigabyte is entering a new phase in India by combining local manufacturing with its gaming hardware portfolio, making the country a key part of its global production and growth strategy.