Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves UCC Bill, To Be Tabled In Assembly On July 20

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tribal communities exempt; mandatory live-in registration and age limits.

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Sunday approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announcing that it will be introduced in the state Assembly on July 20. The government said the proposed law aims to establish uniform rules on marriage, divorce, inheritance and live-in relationships, while exempting tribal communities.

Announcing the Cabinet's decision, Mohan Yadav said the UCC Bill would be tabled in the Assembly on July 20.

The Chief Minister said the government received over 9.58 lakh suggestions on the proposed law, claiming that 93.54 per cent supported its implementation. He also claimed that around 80 per cent of Muslim women and 40 per cent of Muslim men who participated in the consultation favoured a uniform law.

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Congress Stayed Away From Consultation

Yadav said representatives from various political parties attended discussions on the proposed UCC, but alleged that the Congress did not participate.

He added that the government also sought public feedback through print, electronic and social media.

Key Provisions Of The Proposed UCC

According to the Chief Minister, the proposed law provides for:

Recognition of only one valid marriage, with second marriages prohibited.

A legal framework governing divorce and inheritance.

Equal inheritance rights for women and men.

Mandatory registration of live-in relationships within one month.

Live-in relationships permitted only if the man is at least 21 years old and the woman is at least 18.

Yadav also said a married person entering a live-in relationship could face up to five years' imprisonment under the proposed law.

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Tribal Communities Exempted

The Chief Minister said tribal communities would be exempt from the provisions of the UCC.

He added that marriage registration would be made mandatory down to the village level and appealed to Opposition parties to support the legislation, saying its objective was to eliminate discrimination and strengthen social trust.