Speeding Porsche Hits Divider On Mumbai Coastal Road, Driver Safe

A Porsche crashed into a road divider on Mumbai's Coastal Road on Sunday after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The luxury car sustained severe damage, but the driver escaped unhurt as the airbags deployed during the collision.

The crash briefly disrupted traffic on the Coastal Road before authorities cleared the affected stretch. Police reached the scene soon after the incident and have begun investigating the circumstances that led to the accident. Initial reports indicate that no one was killed.

The mishap comes just days after another incident on the Coastal Road, when a car caught fire inside the southbound tunnel connecting Haji Ali and Worli, sparking panic among commuters.

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The fire, reported at around 12.25 pm, brought traffic to a halt as several motorists abandoned their vehicles and rushed to safety. Firefighters extinguished the blaze within about 20 minutes.

Eyewitness Viren Shah, president of the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA), described the scene as chaotic.

"Within seconds, traffic came to a standstill and people started abandoning their cars and running. There were screams, panic and complete chaos. It felt like a scene straight out of a Hollywood disaster movie," he said.

Police are probing the Porsche crash, while the earlier tunnel fire is being investigated separately.