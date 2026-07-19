Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Breaks Silence After Delhi HC Hearing, Alleges 'Illegal Detention'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonam Wangchuk's wife alleges forced hospital transfer despite stability.

She questions conflicting medical reports and denied access for doctors.

Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, has strongly criticised the authorities over the activist's continued stay at Safdarjung Hospital, alleging he was taken there against his will despite being medically stable. Speaking after the Delhi High Court heard the plea seeking his transfer to a private hospital, she questioned the government's claim that his health had deteriorated and described the entire episode as unlawful.

'Health Claims Are False'

Dr Angmo rejected the government's assertion that Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital because of concerns over his health. She said his medical reports from the previous evening showed normal parameters, including a potassium level of 4.3, and insisted there was no medical emergency that warranted his removal.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the plea seeking Sonam Wangchuk’s transfer from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital, Sonam Wangchuk's wife Dr. Gitanjali Angmo says, "They said they brought him in because they were deeply concerned about his health as it was declining. But these claims… pic.twitter.com/8fTcJ3WxEn — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2026

She also questioned the manner in which he was taken to the hospital, alleging that plain-clothes police officers forcibly moved him on a stretcher instead of following a transparent medical process.

According to Dr Angmo, if the authorities were genuinely concerned, they should have conducted a medical examination, informed the family of any health issues and sought their cooperation. She claimed the government's explanation was merely a pretext.

She further alleged that the administration was trying to prevent Wangchuk from leading his proposed march, fearing that it would attract massive public participation across the country.

Also Read: Delhi HC Refuses To Shift Sonam Wangchuk To Medanta, Keeps Him At Safdarjung Hospital

'Hospital Feels Like A Jail'

Dr Angmo also raised questions over the hospital's medical reports. She claimed police initially informed the family that Wangchuk's potassium level had dropped to 2.9, a result she found difficult to believe given his earlier reports. She alleged that authorities delayed handing over his blood sample for nearly 10 hours, preventing the family from obtaining an independent test during the day.

When an independent laboratory eventually examined the sample, she said the potassium level was found to be 3.6, while the hospital itself later recorded it at 3.4, prompting her to question the discrepancy with the earlier reading.

She further alleged that Wangchuk's personal doctors have not been allowed to examine him, despite repeated requests from the family, and said they wanted him shifted to a private hospital where they would feel more comfortable with his treatment.

Describing the atmosphere inside Safdarjung Hospital as "prison-like", Dr Angmo claimed police personnel remained stationed around Wangchuk's room throughout the day, which she believes has adversely affected his health, including an increase in his blood pressure.

She also alleged that the family has not been shown any written order authorising the restrictions imposed on Wangchuk, including limits on access to his personal belongings and electronic devices. Calling the situation an "illegal detention", Dr Angmo said it was deeply concerning that a patient could not choose where to receive medical treatment and accused the authorities of acting contrary to their stated concern for his wellbeing.

Also Read: Calcutta High Court Halts Demolition Of Abhishek Banerjee's Constituency Office