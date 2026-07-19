India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsSonam Wangchuk's Wife Breaks Silence After Delhi HC Hearing, Alleges 'Illegal Detention'

Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Breaks Silence After Delhi HC Hearing, Alleges 'Illegal Detention'

Sonam Wangchuk's wife alleges his hospitalisation is an 'illegal detention', claiming authorities falsely cited health concerns.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonam Wangchuk's wife alleges forced hospital transfer despite stability.
  • She questions conflicting medical reports and denied access for doctors.

Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, has strongly criticised the authorities over the activist's continued stay at Safdarjung Hospital, alleging he was taken there against his will despite being medically stable. Speaking after the Delhi High Court heard the plea seeking his transfer to a private hospital, she questioned the government's claim that his health had deteriorated and described the entire episode as unlawful.

'Health Claims Are False'

Dr Angmo rejected the government's assertion that Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital because of concerns over his health. She said his medical reports from the previous evening showed normal parameters, including a potassium level of 4.3, and insisted there was no medical emergency that warranted his removal.

She also questioned the manner in which he was taken to the hospital, alleging that plain-clothes police officers forcibly moved him on a stretcher instead of following a transparent medical process.

According to Dr Angmo, if the authorities were genuinely concerned, they should have conducted a medical examination, informed the family of any health issues and sought their cooperation. She claimed the government's explanation was merely a pretext.

She further alleged that the administration was trying to prevent Wangchuk from leading his proposed march, fearing that it would attract massive public participation across the country.

Also Read: Delhi HC Refuses To Shift Sonam Wangchuk To Medanta, Keeps Him At Safdarjung Hospital

'Hospital Feels Like A Jail'

Dr Angmo also raised questions over the hospital's medical reports. She claimed police initially informed the family that Wangchuk's potassium level had dropped to 2.9, a result she found difficult to believe given his earlier reports. She alleged that authorities delayed handing over his blood sample for nearly 10 hours, preventing the family from obtaining an independent test during the day.

When an independent laboratory eventually examined the sample, she said the potassium level was found to be 3.6, while the hospital itself later recorded it at 3.4, prompting her to question the discrepancy with the earlier reading.

She further alleged that Wangchuk's personal doctors have not been allowed to examine him, despite repeated requests from the family, and said they wanted him shifted to a private hospital where they would feel more comfortable with his treatment.

Describing the atmosphere inside Safdarjung Hospital as "prison-like", Dr Angmo claimed police personnel remained stationed around Wangchuk's room throughout the day, which she believes has adversely affected his health, including an increase in his blood pressure.

She also alleged that the family has not been shown any written order authorising the restrictions imposed on Wangchuk, including limits on access to his personal belongings and electronic devices. Calling the situation an "illegal detention", Dr Angmo said it was deeply concerning that a patient could not choose where to receive medical treatment and accused the authorities of acting contrary to their stated concern for his wellbeing.

Also Read: Calcutta High Court Halts Demolition Of Abhishek Banerjee's Constituency Office

Before You Go

Politics: Yogi Adityanath's Remarks on Riots Trigger Political War Ahead of UP Elections

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Jul 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike CJP Protest Sonam Wangchuk Health
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Breaks Silence After Delhi HC Hearing, Alleges 'Illegal Detention'
Wangchuk's Wife Breaks Silence After Delhi HC Hearing, Alleges 'Illegal Detention'
News
Exclusive | Ex-IB Chief Tapan Deka Likely To Be Jammu and Kashmir LG
Exclusive | Ex-IB Chief Tapan Deka Likely To Be Jammu and Kashmir LG
India
Calcutta High Court Halts Demolition Of Abhishek Banerjee's Constituency Office
Calcutta High Court Halts Demolition Of Abhishek Banerjee's Constituency Office
News
Delhi HC Refuses To Shift Sonam Wangchuk To Medanta, Keeps Him At Safdarjung Hospital
Delhi HC Refuses To Shift Wangchuk To Medanta, Keeps Him At Safdarjung Hospital
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Yogi Adityanath's Remarks on Riots Trigger Political War Ahead of UP Elections
Madhya Pradesh: Police End Cheeta Protest in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur
Monsoon Crisis: Heavy Monsoon Rains Trigger Floods and Landslides Across Northern Himalayan States
Weather & Public Safety: Heavy Rains Raise Flood Fears in Himachal, Viral Videos Highlight Dangerous Public Negligence
Parliament: Delimitation Emerges as Key Flashpoint Ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget