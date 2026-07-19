Exclusive | Ex-IB Chief Tapan Deka Likely To Be Jammu and Kashmir LG

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deka, former IB chief, selected for counter-terrorism experience.

Jammu and Kashmir has been experiencing rising tension among its frustrated population since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in 2019. Despite promises of a return to statehood, the central government has not taken any significant steps toward this goal. As a result, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are increasingly agitated, all while the threats of cross-border terrorism and insurgency continue to persist. In light of this situation, the Narendra Modi government is considering appointing Tapan Deka, the former chief of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), as the next Lieutenant Governor (LG) of the Union Territory, ABP Live has learnt.

According to highly-place sources, the government has taken the decision to appoint Deka as the successor of the current LG Manoj Sinha, owing to the “deteriorating security situation” in the Union Territory, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack that took place in the Kashmir in April 2025 that claimed 26 innocent lives and brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a full-fledged war under Operation Sindoor. Sinha’s five-year term came to an end in August 2025. However, he has continued to serve in J&K as his tenure remains open-ended.

However, the government has now decided that it will now appoint Deka at the Lok Niwas and the announcement will be made in a couple of months. Deka, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, headed the IB from 2022 till 2026. He has rich experience in effectively handling counter-terrorism operations and India’s internal security threats from Jammu and Kashmir to the Northeastern parts of India.

During the May 2024 Lok Sabha polls, J&K witnessing historic voter turnouts - the first major election to be held there since the former state was stripped of its special status through the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, which bifurcated the state into two UTs – J&K and Ladakh, in 2019.

Following this, J&K assembly elections were also held in September of that year in which Omar Abdullah returned as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16, 2024. His party, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), formed an alliance with the Indian National Congress (INC) and won a clear majority.

Deka, popularly known by the code name “crisis manager” within the intelligence and strategic community of the country, has rich operational expertise and is considered to be an expert in implementing counter-terrorism measures. He was instrumental in leading a series of intel ops against terror networks like the Indian Mujahideen during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in 2008.

In 2014, Deka led the operations wing that hunted down the homegrown terror group, including the arrest of Yasin Bhatkal, founder of Indian Mujahideen, from Nepal. He also handled the IB investigation into the Jaish-e-Mohammed attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in 2016.

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Having served in the IB for more than two decades, the former IB chief is also widely known to be a trusted sleuth for Home Minister Amit Shah, who entrusted him with the task of managing the law and order situation in Assam when the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was approved in 2019. In the same year, he handled IB's investigation into the CRPF convoy bombing that killed 40 personnel in Pulwama, Kashmir.

On July 20, the JKNC is expected to hold a peaceful protest in the capital’s Jantar Mantar demanding statehood even as the Monsoon Session of the Parliament kicks in. Despite having an elected legislative assembly, J&K has limited powers compared to a state.

The challenges, therefore, will be enormous for Deka, who, if appointed, will have to first ensure restoration of statehood to J&K, which will elevate his post also to that of a Governor.

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