Google Pixel 11 Launch Date Confirmed, Alongside One Much-Hyped 'Glow' Feature

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Google announced Pixel 11 series launch for August 13 event.

Official teaser revealed 'Pixel Glow,' a new notification light system.

Pixel Glow uses the rear camera light for visual alerts.

Event to showcase new Gemini AI capabilities and promotional offers.

Google Pixel 11 Launch Date: Google has officially begun teasing its next-generation flagship smartphone lineup, putting an end to speculation around the launch timeline for the Pixel 11 series. The company has confirmed that the Pixel 11 family will be unveiled during its upcoming Made by Google event on August 13 (IST), while also giving users their first official look at a new hardware addition called Pixel Glow.

The teaser, published on the Google Store, features what appears to be the Pixel 11 Pro in a gold colour option. It also offers the first official glimpse of Pixel Glow, a feature that has been the subject of several leaks over the past few weeks. Alongside the new smartphones, Google is also expected to introduce fresh Gemini-powered AI capabilities during the launch event.

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Google Reveals Pixel Glow Ahead Of Launch

Among the biggest highlights of the teaser is Pixel Glow, a new notification system built directly into the phone's rear camera module. Rather than using an external lighting strip, Google has embedded a circular light within the camera bar, occupying the space typically reserved for the flash.

The teaser shows the light changing between multiple colours, indicating that it will be used to display notifications and alerts visually.

Earlier leaks had suggested Pixel Glow is designed to help users "stay in the moment without losing touch" by using coloured lighting effects when the handset is placed face down. While Google's teaser aligns with those earlier reports, the company has not yet disclosed the complete list of functions or the level of customisation the feature will support.

Made By Google Event Scheduled For August 13

Google's annual Made by Google event is set to begin on August 12 at 6 pm ET, which translates to 3:30 am IST on August 13. The company has confirmed that pre-orders for the Pixel 11 lineup will begin immediately after the keynote presentation concludes.

Besides the Pixel 11 smartphones, Google is expected to showcase new Gemini AI experiences that will power several software features across its ecosystem. These announcements are likely to place artificial intelligence at the centre of the company's latest hardware strategy.

Ahead of the launch, Google has also rolled out promotional offers in select markets. Customers in the US who subscribe to Google Store marketing emails before August 7 can receive a promotional code. Indian buyers, meanwhile, are being offered bundle deals on Pixel Buds or a Pixel Watch instead of a discount code. To qualify, customers must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Indian shipping address.

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Leaks Hint At Major Hardware And AI Upgrades

Although Google has yet to reveal the full specifications, previous reports indicate that the Pixel 11 series could arrive with the new 2nm Tensor G6 processor. The upgraded chipset is expected to further strengthen Gemini AI capabilities while also improving the camera experience that has long been one of the Pixel lineup's biggest selling points.

Pixel Glow is likely to serve as a convenience feature for users who often keep their phones face down, offering visual notification cues without requiring the display to be turned on. However, its long-term usefulness will depend on the amount of control Google provides over notification behaviour and whether third-party developers can integrate their apps with the system.

With Samsung, Apple and other smartphone makers also preparing new flagship launches in the coming months, the Pixel 11's overall appeal is expected to depend more on its pricing, AI-exclusive features and hardware improvements than on Pixel Glow alone. More details will be revealed when Google officially unveils the devices next month.