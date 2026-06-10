Hidden iOS 27 Code Just Leaked The iPhone Ultra; Yes, The One That Folds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iOS 27 code leaks hint at Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone.

Code references suggest advanced folding mechanics, including Flex Mode.

iOS 27 features and tools support a dual-screen foldable design.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple is widely expected to launch its first foldable iPhone later this year, and the company may have given away more than it intended. References buried inside the iOS 27 beta and framework code appear to point directly at a foldable device, reportedly called the iPhone Ultra.

Software engineer M1Astra and X user Sam Henri Gold have both spotted multiple strings of code that hint at foldable functionality, adding to the growing pile of unofficial renders and leaked specs that have already surfaced ahead of what is expected to be a September launch.

What Does The iOS 27 Code Actually Reveal?

According to Bloomberg, the code references include terms such as "foldState," "angleDegrees," "mechanicalAngleDegrees," and "isanglevalid." The "foldState" term suggests the iPhone Ultra will be able to detect whether the device is folded or unfolded. The angle-related references go a step further, indicating that iOS can read exactly how far the device has been opened, which points to a free-stop hinge rather than a simple open-or-closed mechanism.

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These findings also suggest Apple may bring Flex Mode-style functionality to the iPhone Ultra, a feature that Android foldables have offered for some time. Flex Mode allows users to partially fold their device like a laptop, enabling hands-free video calls, video playback, and an expanded keyboard on the lower half of the screen.

Separately, an internal screen repair tool found in iOS 27 references a secondary display, a second protective screen, and two additional light sensors, further supporting the foldable theory.

How Apple Is Already Building Around A Foldable Screen

Some of the public-facing changes in iOS 27 also seem tailored for a foldable form factor. Apple now supports full-screen widgets that would neatly occupy half a foldable display. The company has also updated iPhone Mirroring to allow an iPad-sized view when an iPhone is connected to a Mac, a feature that would translate well to a foldable's larger internal screen.

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Apple also highlighted its "app adaptability" concept during a recent developer session, which would help apps adjust across two screens of different sizes and aspect ratios. This is not the first time a software update has done the talking ahead of a hardware launch.

Earlier this year, Samsung's One UI similarly revealed images and animations tied to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra before any official announcement.

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