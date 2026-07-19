Delhi HC Refuses To Shift Sonam Wangchuk To Medanta, Keeps Him At Safdarjung Hospital

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court refused Wangchuk's transfer, directed medical cooperation.

Wangchuk's wife alleged withheld information, fearing illegal detention.

Activist continues hunger strike protesting NEET irregularities, calls march.

The Delhi High Court on Sunday refused to grant interim relief to activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, declining her request to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital. The court issued notices to the Delhi Police and the Delhi government.

The court directed that Wangchuk cooperate with any treatment deemed medically necessary by doctors and clarified that all decisions regarding his treatment and healthcare will be based on medical advice. It also held that the decision to admit Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital on health grounds was within the ambit of law. Wangchuk will continue to remain at Safdarjung Hospital.

Transfer Plea In Court

Justice Mini Pushkarna heard Angmo's petition seeking permission to transfer Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to a private medical facility.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the court that Wangchuk's doctors and legal counsel were not being allowed access to him at Safdarjung Hospital. He requested that the activist be shifted to Medanta Hospital.

Sibal also referred to the Delhi High Court's earlier order directing authorities to monitor Wangchuk's medical condition on a daily basis and ensure that all necessary medical assistance was provided to protect his life.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma appeared on behalf of the Delhi government.

In her petition, Angmo alleged that the family has lost confidence in the treatment being provided at Safdarjung Hospital and accused the authorities of withholding complete medical information. She also questioned the circumstances under which Wangchuk was removed from the protest site, arguing there was no medical emergency requiring such action.

The plea further alleged discrepancies between potassium test results shared by Safdarjung Hospital and those obtained through an independent laboratory. Angmo also claimed that heavy police deployment inside the hospital has restricted the family's movement, describing Wangchuk's continued stay as "illegal detention".

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Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

Call For March

In a message posted on X, Wangchuk appealed to supporters to participate in a march to Parliament on July 20, describing it as "India’s 2nd Freedom Movement".

The activist said the movement seeks "freedom from injustice", referring to issues such as paper leaks, and "freedom from fear", which he linked to what he described as his "illegal detention".

The message, shared through his wife Gitanjali J Angmo, said it had been sent from Safdarjung Hospital, where Wangchuk has remained since he was taken there by Delhi Police after being removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site on Saturday.

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