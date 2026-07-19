India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsDelhi HC Refuses To Shift Sonam Wangchuk To Medanta, Keeps Him At Safdarjung Hospital

Delhi HC Refuses To Shift Sonam Wangchuk To Medanta, Keeps Him At Safdarjung Hospital

The Delhi High Court refused to shift Sonam Wangchuk to Medanta, denied interim relief to his wife and ruled he will continue treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi High Court refused Wangchuk's transfer, directed medical cooperation.
  • Wangchuk's wife alleged withheld information, fearing illegal detention.
  • Activist continues hunger strike protesting NEET irregularities, calls march.

The Delhi High Court on Sunday refused to grant interim relief to activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, declining her request to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital. The court issued notices to the Delhi Police and the Delhi government.

The court directed that Wangchuk cooperate with any treatment deemed medically necessary by doctors and clarified that all decisions regarding his treatment and healthcare will be based on medical advice. It also held that the decision to admit Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital on health grounds was within the ambit of law. Wangchuk will continue to remain at Safdarjung Hospital.

Transfer Plea In Court

Justice Mini Pushkarna heard Angmo's petition seeking permission to transfer Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to a private medical facility.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the court that Wangchuk's doctors and legal counsel were not being allowed access to him at Safdarjung Hospital. He requested that the activist be shifted to Medanta Hospital.

Sibal also referred to the Delhi High Court's earlier order directing authorities to monitor Wangchuk's medical condition on a daily basis and ensure that all necessary medical assistance was provided to protect his life.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma appeared on behalf of the Delhi government.

In her petition, Angmo alleged that the family has lost confidence in the treatment being provided at Safdarjung Hospital and accused the authorities of withholding complete medical information. She also questioned the circumstances under which Wangchuk was removed from the protest site, arguing there was no medical emergency requiring such action.

The plea further alleged discrepancies between potassium test results shared by Safdarjung Hospital and those obtained through an independent laboratory. Angmo also claimed that heavy police deployment inside the hospital has restricted the family's movement, describing Wangchuk's continued stay as "illegal detention".

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves UCC Bill, To Be Tabled In Assembly On July 20

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

Call For March

In a message posted on X, Wangchuk appealed to supporters to participate in a march to Parliament on July 20, describing it as "India’s 2nd Freedom Movement".

The activist said the movement seeks "freedom from injustice", referring to issues such as paper leaks, and "freedom from fear", which he linked to what he described as his "illegal detention".

The message, shared through his wife Gitanjali J Angmo, said it had been sent from Safdarjung Hospital, where Wangchuk has remained since he was taken there by Delhi Police after being removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site on Saturday.

Also Read: Poonch Flash Floods: 10 Dead, Several Feared Trapped; Houses Damaged | Latest Updates

Before You Go

Politics: Yogi Adityanath's Remarks on Riots Trigger Political War Ahead of UP Elections

Published at : 19 Jul 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Wangchuk Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike CJP Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Delhi HC Refuses To Shift Sonam Wangchuk To Medanta, Keeps Him At Safdarjung Hospital
Delhi HC Refuses To Shift Wangchuk To Medanta, Keeps Him At Safdarjung Hospital
India
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves UCC Bill, To Be Tabled In Assembly On July 20
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves UCC Bill, To Be Tabled In Assembly On July 20
India
Amit Shah Reviews J&K Flood Situation With LG Sinha, CM Omar After 10 Dead In Poonch
Amit Shah Reviews J&K Flood Situation With LG Sinha, CM Omar After 10 Dead In Poonch
Cities
Poonch Flash Floods: 10 Dead, Several Feared Trapped; Houses Damaged | Latest Updates
Poonch Flash Floods: 10 Dead, Several Feared Trapped; Houses Damaged | Latest Updates
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Yogi Adityanath's Remarks on Riots Trigger Political War Ahead of UP Elections
Madhya Pradesh: Police End Cheeta Protest in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur
Monsoon Crisis: Heavy Monsoon Rains Trigger Floods and Landslides Across Northern Himalayan States
Weather & Public Safety: Heavy Rains Raise Flood Fears in Himachal, Viral Videos Highlight Dangerous Public Negligence
Parliament: Delimitation Emerges as Key Flashpoint Ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget