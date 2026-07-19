Opposition Stages Walkout From All-Party Meet Over Invitation To NCPI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opposition walked out protesting NCPI invitation to meeting.

Leaders returned, raising crucial issues for Parliament session.

NCPI represented by Sudip Bandyopadhyay, a former TMC MP.

Government convened meeting to discuss Monsoon Session's agenda.

The Opposition on Sunday staged a symbolic walkout from the all-party meeting convened by the Centre ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, objecting to the invitation extended to the Nationalist Citizen Party of India (NCPI). The leaders later returned to the meeting after addressing a joint press conference.

Senior Opposition leaders, including Congress' Pramod Tiwari, Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule and TMC's Mahua Moitra, walked out of the meeting in protest.

Objection Over NCPI Invitation

The Opposition walked out of the meeting after objecting to the participation of the NCPI, represented by former Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

Senior leaders, including Congress' Pramod Tiwari, Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule and TMC's Mahua Moitra, joined the symbolic protest.

Questioning the invitation, Mahua Moitra asked, "Why were the rebel MPs invited?"

TMC MPs also raised the issue of the party's rebel parliamentarians joining the NCPI.

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Govt Convenes All-Party Meeting

The Centre convened the all-party meeting to brief political parties on its legislative agenda for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the meeting on behalf of the government.

Ahead of the meeting, Opposition parties said they would raise issues including the alleged Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust donation scam, NEET and other exam paper leaks, delimitation, and the role of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari alleged that the BJP had "betrayed Lord Ram" and said the alleged donation scam would be the Opposition's primary issue during the session.

Sudip Attends As NCPI Leader

Sudip Bandyopadhyay attended the meeting as the leader of the Nationalist Citizen Party of India (NCPI).

"I am attending today as a leader of NCPI... Today I will represent a new party. But the policy of the new party equally stands... that the House belongs to the opposition... We are completely secular by nature," he said.

Responding to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's challenge asking rebel MPs and MLAs to return to the party, Bandyopadhyay said, "He has appealed individually. MPs or MLAs will take their own decision."

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