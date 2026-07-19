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English NewsNewsIndiaOpposition Stages Walkout From All-Party Meet Over Invitation To NCPI

Opposition Stages Walkout From All-Party Meet Over Invitation To NCPI

Opposition parties staged a symbolic walkout from the Centre's all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session, protesting the invitation extended to the NCPI.

Written By : Pavan Kumar Goad |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Opposition walked out protesting NCPI invitation to meeting.
  • Leaders returned, raising crucial issues for Parliament session.
  • NCPI represented by Sudip Bandyopadhyay, a former TMC MP.
  • Government convened meeting to discuss Monsoon Session's agenda.

The Opposition on Sunday staged a symbolic walkout from the all-party meeting convened by the Centre ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, objecting to the invitation extended to the Nationalist Citizen Party of India (NCPI). The leaders later returned to the meeting after addressing a joint press conference.

Senior Opposition leaders, including Congress' Pramod Tiwari, Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule and TMC's Mahua Moitra, walked out of the meeting in protest.

Objection Over NCPI Invitation

The Opposition walked out of the meeting after objecting to the participation of the NCPI, represented by former Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

Senior leaders, including Congress' Pramod Tiwari, Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule and TMC's Mahua Moitra, joined the symbolic protest.

Questioning the invitation, Mahua Moitra asked, "Why were the rebel MPs invited?"

TMC MPs also raised the issue of the party's rebel parliamentarians joining the NCPI.

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Govt Convenes All-Party Meeting

The Centre convened the all-party meeting to brief political parties on its legislative agenda for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the meeting on behalf of the government.

Ahead of the meeting, Opposition parties said they would raise issues including the alleged Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust donation scam, NEET and other exam paper leaks, delimitation, and the role of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari alleged that the BJP had "betrayed Lord Ram" and said the alleged donation scam would be the Opposition's primary issue during the session.

Sudip Attends As NCPI Leader

Sudip Bandyopadhyay attended the meeting as the leader of the Nationalist Citizen Party of India (NCPI).

"I am attending today as a leader of NCPI... Today I will represent a new party. But the policy of the new party equally stands... that the House belongs to the opposition... We are completely secular by nature," he said.

Responding to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's challenge asking rebel MPs and MLAs to return to the party, Bandyopadhyay said, "He has appealed individually. MPs or MLAs will take their own decision."

ALSO READ: 'BJP Does Not Want Muslim Children To Study': Owaisi On Demolition Notice To Azam Khan's UP University

Before You Go

Weather: Flash Floods and Heavy Rain Trigger Widespread Disruption Across Northern India

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Opposition walk out of the all-party meeting?

The Opposition staged a symbolic walkout to protest the invitation extended to the Nationalist Citizen Party of India (NCPI). They specifically objected to the participation of NCPI, represented by former TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

What was the purpose of the all-party meeting?

The Centre convened the meeting to brief political parties on its legislative agenda for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the meeting on behalf of the government.

Which party did Sudip Bandyopadhyay represent at the meeting?

Sudip Bandyopadhyay attended the meeting as the leader of the Nationalist Citizen Party of India (NCPI). He previously was a Trinamool Congress MP.

What issues did the Opposition plan to raise in the Monsoon Session?

Opposition parties planned to raise issues including the alleged Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust donation scam, NEET and other exam paper leaks, delimitation, and the role of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

About the author Pavan Kumar Goad

Pavan Kumar Goad began his career in the media industry with CNFC Media. He subsequently worked with ANI for nearly three and a half years, followed by an association of around eight years with the News18 Network. He has now joined ABP News.

With close to 13 years of experience in journalism, he has primarily covered political affairs, with a particular focus on developments related to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament Monsoon Session BJP PARLIAMENT NCPI
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