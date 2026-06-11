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HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 18 Pro Does Three Things Your Current iPhone Simply Cannot

iPhone 18 Pro Does Three Things Your Current iPhone Simply Cannot

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro is coming this fall with a first-of-its-kind camera, longer battery life, and a new look. Here's what's actually changing this year.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 18 Pro arrives with significant camera, battery, and design upgrades.
  • Camera features variable aperture; battery improves with new chip efficiency.
  • Design brings new color, unified back, and smaller Dynamic Island.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's iPhone 18 Pro is arriving this fall, and the early buzz around it is hard to ignore. From major camera upgrades to better battery life and a fresh new look, this year's Pro model appears to be shaping up as one of the more significant updates in recent memory. 

If you have been holding off on upgrading, here is a closer look at three features that could finally push you to make the switch.

What Camera Upgrades Is iPhone 18 Pro Getting This Year?

The camera system on iPhone 18 Pro is expected to see some of the most notable hardware changes in the lineup's history, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Three upgrades are at the centre of the conversation: a variable aperture Main camera, a Telephoto camera with a wider aperture, and a redesigned Camera Control button.

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The variable aperture feature stands out the most. It is expected to let users manually adjust the depth of field depending on the type of shot they want. A report from 9to5Mac quotes an analyst explaining it this way:

"You can have a shallow DoF when you want to isolate the subject from the background, a medium DoF when you want isolation while ensuring the background is still recognisable, or a deep DoF when you want everything in shot to be in focus."

The wider aperture on the Telephoto camera should also improve low-light performance across the 4x and 8x zoom options.

Will iPhone 18 Pro Have Better Battery Life Than Before?

The short answer is yes, and the improvement is expected to come from three areas working together. Apple is reportedly fitting a physically larger battery into the device, while the new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process, should deliver meaningful efficiency gains. 

On top of that, Apple's own C2 modem is expected to be more power-efficient than the Qualcomm 5G modem it replaces. Together, these changes could make iPhone 18 Pro the longest-lasting Pro iPhone yet.

What Design Changes Are Coming To iPhone 18 Pro?

Beyond performance, the iPhone 18 Pro is also getting a few design updates worth noting. Apple is expected to introduce a new flagship colour described by leakers as a mix of burgundy, coffee, and deep purple, with others calling it deep red or dark cherry. A space grey or black option may also return, which would be welcome news for those who felt that was missing from the iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

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The back glass is also said to be more closely matched to the aluminium frame this year, doing away with the two-tone appearance seen on previous models. And the Dynamic Island is expected to shrink by around 35%, freeing up more usable screen space.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What camera improvements are anticipated for the iPhone 18 Pro?

It's expected to feature a variable aperture Main camera, a Telephoto camera with a wider aperture for better low-light, and a redesigned Camera Control button. The variable aperture allows manual depth of field adjustment.

Will the iPhone 18 Pro offer better battery performance?

Yes, improvements are expected from a larger battery, the efficient A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process, and Apple's new power-efficient C2 modem. These changes aim for longer battery life.

What new design elements can we expect on the iPhone 18 Pro?

Anticipated changes include a new flagship color, a possible return of space grey/black, and back glass matched to the aluminum frame. The Dynamic Island is also expected to shrink by about 35%.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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