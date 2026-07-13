Netflix Considers Radical Live TV Move Amid Growing Engagement Concerns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netflix explores new features to boost declining user engagement.

Proposals include live channels for passive viewing experience.

Third-party streaming services may integrate into the Netflix app.

These strategies aim to strengthen loyalty amid intense competition.

Netflix is reportedly exploring major changes to its streaming platform as it looks for new ways to keep subscribers watching for longer periods. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, company executives have been discussing fresh features amid growing concerns that user engagement may not be as strong as it once was.

As per the report, sources familiar with internal discussions told the publication that questions around subscriber engagement have been raised repeatedly during company meetings. As competition in the streaming industry intensifies, Netflix is said to be evaluating new strategies to retain audiences and encourage more time spent on the platform.

Live Channels Could Bring A Traditional TV Experience

One of the proposals under consideration involves introducing live, always-on channels within the Netflix app. Rather than requiring viewers to choose a specific title, these channels would continuously stream movies and television shows from selected genres.

The move would represent a significant shift from Netflix's traditional on-demand model, which has been the foundation of the platform since its launch. Industry observers believe such a feature could appeal to viewers who prefer a more passive viewing experience, similar to conventional television broadcasting.

While the company has not officially announced any plans, sources cited in the report said the idea is actively being discussed as part of broader efforts to increase engagement.

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Third-Party Streaming Services May Be Added

Netflix is also reportedly considering allowing third-party streaming platforms to operate through its application. According to the report, services such as NBC Universal's Peacock could potentially be offered within the Netflix ecosystem.

Such an arrangement would mirror the model already used by major technology companies, where multiple streaming subscriptions can be accessed through a single platform. Apple and Amazon currently offer similar integrations, allowing users to manage and watch content from various providers without leaving their apps.

Netflix Continues To Evolve

The company has already made several notable changes to its business strategy in recent years. In 2022, Netflix launched an ad-supported subscription tier in the United States, marking a departure from its long-standing ad-free approach.

It has also expanded its live content offerings, securing rights to selected WWE events and NFL games, further signalling its interest in programming beyond traditional on-demand entertainment.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix shares have fallen by more than 40 per cent over the past year. The report also cited data from Nielsen showing that the company's share of television viewership dropped to 7.8 per cent in April.

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Subscriber Growth Remains Strong Despite Price Hikes

Like several competitors in the streaming sector, Netflix has faced criticism over subscription price increases. Earlier this year, the company raised the cost of its standard and premium plans by $2 per month.

Despite those increases, subscriber numbers remain substantial. Reuters reported that Netflix had more than 325 million subscribers as of March, underscoring the platform's continued dominance in the global streaming market.

The latest proposals suggest Netflix is searching for new ways to strengthen viewer loyalty and adapt to changing consumer habits as competition across the streaming landscape continues to grow.