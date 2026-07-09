Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola Says She Is 'Unlucky In Love' Ahead Of Gaurav Khanna's Entry

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gaurav Khanna enters Lock Upp after Akanksha discussed divorce.

Akanksha revealed feeling

The couple, married in 2016, share an emotional reunion.

Akanksha Chamola's personal life has remained one of the biggest talking points of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa ever since she revealed that she and her husband, Gaurav Khanna, were heading for a divorce. Now, the upcoming episode promises an emotional twist as Gaurav enters the Netflix reality show as a special visitor. The newly released promo captures the couple's first meeting inside the Lock Upp house, while Akanksha also opens up about feeling "unlucky in love". The episode comes after the actress made several deeply personal disclosures, including speaking about her sexuality and the emotional struggles she has faced over the years.

Gaurav Khanna's Surprise Entry

The latest promo shows Gaurav Khanna entering the Lock Upp house, where he shares an emotional reunion with Akanksha Chamola. As the two come face-to-face, Gaurav tells her, “Band baja dia tune (You created so much trouble).” Meanwhile, during the tenth episode, Akanksha reflected on her personal life and revealed what one of her close friends had once told her.

She said, “There's this female friend of mine, and she has told me, ‘Unfortunately, you are very unlucky in love, and you will always be unlucky in love.’ I was like I have accepted it.”

Akanksha Opens Up About Her Sexuality

Earlier in the season, Akanksha had spoken about being bisexual before her marriage to Gaurav and explained why she has always felt emotionally connected to women.

She said, “Mujhe ladkiya pasand hain. Main admire karti hoon, main attract hoti hoon unki taraf. I think mera woh safe space hain. Growing up, mujhe lagta hain ki its a very male-dominated world toh humesha aap mummy, behenon ki taraf jaate ho… kahi na kahi jo comfort zone unse milta hain. I love that feminine energy; I love that comfort and thrive in that. Aise society mein rehte hain jaha log bolte hain ki ladkiya dost nahi rah sakti jealousy hota hain ya competition hota hain. Mere mein woh sab nahi tha; mere liye all females are beautiful. Its a tag that society has given; for me its pure love.”

ALSO READ | Gaurav Khanna To Enter Lock Upp 2 To Meet Akanksha Chamola; Internet Asks 'Are They Really Getting Divorced?'

She also admitted that she had felt emotionally vulnerable throughout the show and wondered whether joining the reality series had been the right decision. During the emotional moment, Farah Khan comforted Akanksha with a hug as she broke down in tears.

ALSO READ | Lock Upp 2: 'Bhaad Mein Jaye Seniority'—Akanksha Choudhary Hits Back At Shilpa Shinde

Their Relationship Timeline

Akanksha Chamola is known for television shows including Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. She and Gaurav Khanna reportedly met during an audition before falling in love.

The couple married on 24 November 2016 in a three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav's hometown of Kanpur. However, Akanksha's revelation about their separation during the Lock Upp premiere surprised both viewers and fellow contestants, making it one of the biggest moments of the season.

With Gaurav Khanna finally entering the Lock Upp house, viewers will now see whether the emotional reunion brings closure, difficult conversations, or an unexpected new chapter in their relationship.