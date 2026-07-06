Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor Admits He Had ‘Too Many Affairs To Count’ Before Marrying Gautami Kapoor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Ram Kapoor admitted numerous past relationships on Lock Upp.

Ekta Kapoor questioned Gautami about Ram's extensive dating history.

Ram stated marriage to Gautami transformed his personal life.

Actor Ram Kapoor made a candid revelation about his personal life during the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Responding to a question from influencer Shreya Kalra, the actor admitted that he had numerous relationships before marrying Gautami Kapoor and joked that he could not even remember how many affairs he had. Ram also revealed that his close friend, producer Ekta Kapoor, had once questioned Gautami's decision to marry him because of his dating history. The light-hearted conversation quickly caught viewers' attention, offering a rare glimpse into the actor's past and his long-standing relationship with Gautami Kapoor.

Ram Kapoor's Candid Confession

During Episode 8 of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, influencer Shreya Kalra asked Ram Kapoor about his past relationships. Responding honestly, the actor admitted that he had several affairs before marriage and said he had lost count of them. Ram shared that when news of his wedding reached producer and close friend Ekta Kapoor, she was surprised and even spoke to Gautami Kapoor about it.

Recalling the conversation, Ram said, "Ekta Kapoor, who is a very good friend of mine, asked Gautami, 'Why are you marrying him? He had so many affairs in the past." He also admitted, "I can't even count how many affairs I had before marriage."

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Marriage Changed Everything

Despite his eventful dating life before marriage, Ram indicated that things changed after he married Gautami Kapoor. The actor's candid remarks came across as a reflection on his younger years rather than a celebration of his past, with the conversation focusing on how perceptions of him differed before he settled down. Ram and Gautami, who have been married for over two decades, remain one of television's best-known couples and have often spoken about their strong bond in interviews.

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Lock Upp Continues To Deliver Revelations

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has become known for its candid conversations and personal revelations from celebrity guests and contestants. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the Netflix reality show continues to generate buzz with its unfiltered discussions, with Ram Kapoor's confession emerging as one of the biggest talking points from Episode 8.

Ram Kapoor's honest admission about his past relationships surprised viewers, but it also highlighted how his life changed after marriage. His recollection of Ekta Kapoor's reaction added another memorable moment to the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.