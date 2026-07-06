Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentOTTLock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor Admits He Had ‘Too Many Affairs To Count’ Before Marrying Gautami Kapoor

Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor Admits He Had ‘Too Many Affairs To Count’ Before Marrying Gautami Kapoor

Ram Kapoor made a candid confession on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, admitting he had too many affairs to count before marrying Gautami Kapoor. The actor also revealed Ekta Kapoor once questioned Gautami's decision to marry him because of his dating history.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 08:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Ram Kapoor admitted numerous past relationships on Lock Upp.
  • Ekta Kapoor questioned Gautami about Ram's extensive dating history.
  • Ram stated marriage to Gautami transformed his personal life.

Actor Ram Kapoor made a candid revelation about his personal life during the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Responding to a question from influencer Shreya Kalra, the actor admitted that he had numerous relationships before marrying Gautami Kapoor and joked that he could not even remember how many affairs he had. Ram also revealed that his close friend, producer Ekta Kapoor, had once questioned Gautami's decision to marry him because of his dating history. The light-hearted conversation quickly caught viewers' attention, offering a rare glimpse into the actor's past and his long-standing relationship with Gautami Kapoor.

Ram Kapoor's Candid Confession

During Episode 8 of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, influencer Shreya Kalra asked Ram Kapoor about his past relationships. Responding honestly, the actor admitted that he had several affairs before marriage and said he had lost count of them. Ram shared that when news of his wedding reached producer and close friend Ekta Kapoor, she was surprised and even spoke to Gautami Kapoor about it.

Recalling the conversation, Ram said, "Ekta Kapoor, who is a very good friend of mine, asked Gautami, 'Why are you marrying him? He had so many affairs in the past." He also admitted, "I can't even count how many affairs I had before marriage."

ALSO READ | Lock Upp 2 Host Riteish Deshmukh Recalls Being Labelled ‘CM’s Son': 'Broke Those Tags 23 Years Later

Marriage Changed Everything

Despite his eventful dating life before marriage, Ram indicated that things changed after he married Gautami Kapoor. The actor's candid remarks came across as a reflection on his younger years rather than a celebration of his past, with the conversation focusing on how perceptions of him differed before he settled down. Ram and Gautami, who have been married for over two decades, remain one of television's best-known couples and have often spoken about their strong bond in interviews.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Dheeraj Dhoopar In Lock Upp 2, Mocks Him For Comparing Himself To Shah Rukh Khan

Lock Upp Continues To Deliver Revelations

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has become known for its candid conversations and personal revelations from celebrity guests and contestants. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the Netflix reality show continues to generate buzz with its unfiltered discussions, with Ram Kapoor's confession emerging as one of the biggest talking points from Episode 8.

Ram Kapoor's honest admission about his past relationships surprised viewers, but it also highlighted how his life changed after marriage. His recollection of Ekta Kapoor's reaction added another memorable moment to the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ram Kapoor reveal about his past relationships?

He admitted to having numerous affairs before marrying Gautami Kapoor and joked he couldn't even remember the exact number.

Who questioned Gautami Kapoor's decision to marry Ram Kapoor?

Ram's close friend, producer Ekta Kapoor, questioned Gautami, citing his extensive dating history before marriage.

Where did Ram Kapoor make his recent confession about his past?

Ram Kapoor made the candid revelation during Episode 8 of

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 06 Jul 2026 08:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Farah Khan Riteish Deshmukh Ekta Kapoor Ram Kapoor Gautami Kapoor Shreya Kalra Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa Netflix Lock Upp Ram Kapoor Affairs Episode 8
Advertisement

Top Headlines

OTT
Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor Admits He Had ‘Too Many Affairs To Count’ Before Marrying Gautami Kapoor
Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor Admits He Had ‘Too Many Affairs To Count’ Before Marrying Gautami Kapoor
OTT
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do On OTT: When And Where To Watch Ayushmann Khurrana’s Rom-Com
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do On OTT: When And Where To Watch Ayushmann Khurrana’s Rom-Com
OTT
Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor Want To Quit Lock Upp 2, Refuse To Eat Food
Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor Want To Quit Lock Upp 2, Refuse To Eat Food
OTT
Netizens Outraged After Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj Removed From ZEE5, Pirated Copies Surface Online
Netizens Outraged After Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj Removed From ZEE5, Pirated Copies Surface Online
Advertisement

Videos

Big Update: Confusion Over Champat Rai’s Arrival as High-Stakes Session Set to Begin
Latest Update: Ram Temple Trust Meeting Delayed as Members Arrive; Champat Rai Reaches Venue, Anil Mishra Yet to Arrive
Breaking news: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra Skip Crucial Session on Their Resignations
BREAKING: Ram Temple Trust Convenes as Resignations of Two Senior Members Dominate Agenda Today
BREAKING: Ram Temple Trust Meeting Sees Key Absences as Senior Trustees Arrive Amid Questions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget