Ram Charan's Peddi Arrives On OTT; Here's The Latest Update On Hindi Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ram Charan's Peddi achieved significant box office success.

Despite mixed reviews, it earned Rs 341 crore worldwide.

Peddi began streaming on Netflix July 9, 2026.

Hindi version of the film awaits official Netflix release.

Ram Charan's Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, delivered an impressive run at the box office after its theatrical release. Although the sports action drama received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, it still emerged as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year. Now, viewers who missed it in cinemas finally have the chance to watch it at home. But has the film also been released in Hindi? Here's everything you need to know.

Where Is Peddi Streaming On OTT?

Following its successful theatrical run, Peddi has officially made its digital debut. The sports action drama began streaming on Netflix from July 9, 2026.

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The film stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

Confirming the digital premiere, Netflix India South shared, "Watch Peddi on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The Hindi version will also be arriving on Netflix soon."

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Has Peddi Released In Hindi?

At present, Peddi is available to stream only in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Hindi-speaking audiences will have to wait a little longer.

Earlier reports suggested that the Hindi version could arrive on July 30, 2026, as the Hindi release is subject to the eight-week theatrical window rule. However, the makers have not yet officially announced the Hindi OTT release date.

Peddi Box Office Collection

Released in cinemas on June 4, Peddi received a mixed response from critics and moviegoers. Many viewers praised Ram Charan's performance and commanding screen presence. However, some felt that parts of the screenplay could have been stronger, while others were disappointed with the way Janhvi Kapoor's character was written.

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Despite the mixed reception, the film performed exceptionally well commercially. According to Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 243 crore net at the Indian box office, while its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 341 crore, making it one of the biggest Telugu hits of the year.