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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesRam Charan's Peddi Arrives On OTT; Here's The Latest Update On Hindi Release

Ram Charan's Peddi Arrives On OTT; Here's The Latest Update On Hindi Release

Ram Charan's Peddi is now streaming on an OTT platform in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The Hindi version is yet to be released online.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ram Charan's Peddi achieved significant box office success.
  • Despite mixed reviews, it earned Rs 341 crore worldwide.
  • Peddi began streaming on Netflix July 9, 2026.
  • Hindi version of the film awaits official Netflix release.

Ram Charan's Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, delivered an impressive run at the box office after its theatrical release. Although the sports action drama received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, it still emerged as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year. Now, viewers who missed it in cinemas finally have the chance to watch it at home. But has the film also been released in Hindi? Here's everything you need to know.

Where Is Peddi Streaming On OTT?

Following its successful theatrical run, Peddi has officially made its digital debut. The sports action drama began streaming on Netflix from July 9, 2026.

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The film stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

Confirming the digital premiere, Netflix India South shared, "Watch Peddi on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The Hindi version will also be arriving on Netflix soon."

 
 
 
 
 
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Has Peddi Released In Hindi?

At present, Peddi is available to stream only in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Hindi-speaking audiences will have to wait a little longer.

Earlier reports suggested that the Hindi version could arrive on July 30, 2026, as the Hindi release is subject to the eight-week theatrical window rule. However, the makers have not yet officially announced the Hindi OTT release date.

Peddi Box Office Collection

Released in cinemas on June 4, Peddi received a mixed response from critics and moviegoers. Many viewers praised Ram Charan's performance and commanding screen presence. However, some felt that parts of the screenplay could have been stronger, while others were disappointed with the way Janhvi Kapoor's character was written.

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Despite the mixed reception, the film performed exceptionally well commercially. According to Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 243 crore net at the Indian box office, while its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 341 crore, making it one of the biggest Telugu hits of the year.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I stream the movie Peddi?

Peddi is officially streaming on Netflix. The sports action drama became available for digital viewing starting July 9, 2026.

What languages is Peddi available in on Netflix?

Currently, Peddi is available on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Hindi version is expected to arrive on the platform soon.

Is the Hindi version of Peddi available for streaming yet?

No, the Hindi version of Peddi is not yet available for streaming. It is expected to arrive on Netflix soon, but the makers have not officially announced the release date.

What was the box office performance of Peddi?

Peddi had an impressive box office run, earning Rs 243 crore net in India and Rs 341 crore worldwide. It became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year despite mixed reviews.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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Netflix Ram CHaran Peddi
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