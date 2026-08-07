Centre Officially Identifies 27 Places After China's Repeated Renaming Attempts

The Government of India, with Arunachal Pradesh, identified 27 places and geographical features. Their standardized names are now incorporated into official Survey of India maps.
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Centre Officially Identifies 27 Places In Arunachal Pradesh After China's Repeated Renaming Attempts
The Centre has officially identified 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh on Survey of India maps to standardise names, improve recognition and enhance public awareness.
- India, Arunachal Pradesh identified 27 places for official mapping.
- Names standardized, incorporated into Survey of India maps for accuracy.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What recent action was taken regarding places in Arunachal Pradesh?
What is the main purpose of identifying these locations?
The move aims to ensure accurate recognition, standardized naming, and wider public awareness of these locations by formally marking them on official maps.
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