Centre Officially Identifies 27 Places After China's Repeated Renaming Attempts

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English NewsNewsIndiaCentre Officially Identifies 27 Places In Arunachal Pradesh After China's Repeated Renaming Attempts

Centre Officially Identifies 27 Places In Arunachal Pradesh After China's Repeated Renaming Attempts

The Centre has officially identified 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh on Survey of India maps to standardise names, improve recognition and enhance public awareness.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 10:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India, Arunachal Pradesh identified 27 places for official mapping.
  • Names standardized, incorporated into Survey of India maps for accuracy.

The Government of India, in consultation with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, has officially identified 27 places and geographical features in the state and incorporated their standardised names into the official maps of the Survey of India (SoI).

According to an official statement released by home ministry, the move is aimed at ensuring the accurate identification and wider public awareness of these locations by formally marking them on the Survey of India's map of Arunachal Pradesh.

27 Places And Features Identified

The newly recognised locations include land areas, mountain passes, a lake and a monument spread across Arunachal Pradesh.

Among the notable entries are Longju, Maja, Bisa, Bara Kundun, Chhota Kundun, Dhan Bari, Pritnagar, Buddhamandir, Jairampur, Teritnagar, Ramnagar, Jaswant Garh, Sagar, Padma, Jyotinagar, Baisakhi, Chhota Ropuk, Bara Ropuk, Shivaji Nagar, Sunpura and Kamlang Nagar.

The list also includes the mountain passes Dzo La, Riza La, Pukur La and Thag La, Sambho Sarovar as a lake, and the Sher-e-Thapa Memorial as a monument.

Aim Is Accurate Recognition

The Centre said formally identifying these locations on the official Survey of India map is intended to facilitate their accurate recognition, standardised naming and greater public awareness.

The updated Arunachal Pradesh state map, featuring the newly identified places and geographical features, has been made available on the Survey of India website.

China's Repeated Renaming Attempts

The move comes amid China's repeated publication of so-called "standardised" names for locations in Arunachal Pradesh, a region Beijing refers to as Zangnan.

India has consistently dismissed these attempts, asserting that they have no impact on its sovereignty over the state. New Delhi has repeatedly termed China's renaming exercise "vain and preposterous", maintaining that it does not alter the "undeniable" fact that Arunachal Pradesh "was, is, and will always remain" an integral part of India.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What recent action was taken regarding places in Arunachal Pradesh?

The Government of India, with Arunachal Pradesh, identified 27 places and geographical features. Their standardized names are now incorporated into official Survey of India maps.

What is the main purpose of identifying these locations?

The move aims to ensure accurate recognition, standardized naming, and wider public awareness of these locations by formally marking them on official maps.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 10:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arunachal Pradesh China Home MInistry
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