Centre Officially Identifies 27 Places After China's Repeated Renaming Attempts

The Government of India, in consultation with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, has officially identified 27 places and geographical features in the state and incorporated their standardised names into the official maps of the Survey of India (SoI).

According to an official statement released by home ministry, the move is aimed at ensuring the accurate identification and wider public awareness of these locations by formally marking them on the Survey of India's map of Arunachal Pradesh.

27 Places And Features Identified

The newly recognised locations include land areas, mountain passes, a lake and a monument spread across Arunachal Pradesh.

Among the notable entries are Longju, Maja, Bisa, Bara Kundun, Chhota Kundun, Dhan Bari, Pritnagar, Buddhamandir, Jairampur, Teritnagar, Ramnagar, Jaswant Garh, Sagar, Padma, Jyotinagar, Baisakhi, Chhota Ropuk, Bara Ropuk, Shivaji Nagar, Sunpura and Kamlang Nagar.

The list also includes the mountain passes Dzo La, Riza La, Pukur La and Thag La, Sambho Sarovar as a lake, and the Sher-e-Thapa Memorial as a monument.

Aim Is Accurate Recognition

The Centre said formally identifying these locations on the official Survey of India map is intended to facilitate their accurate recognition, standardised naming and greater public awareness.

The updated Arunachal Pradesh state map, featuring the newly identified places and geographical features, has been made available on the Survey of India website.

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