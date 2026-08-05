CMF Clip Pro Launched With Open-Ear Clip-On Design, But India Will Have To Wait

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CMF launched Clip Pro, its first open-ear clip-on earbuds.

Features 3-point design, 10.8mm drivers, LDAC support.

Offers 32.5 hours battery life, priced at $99.

Launches globally from August 15, excluding India.

CMF, the affordable brand from Nothing, has expanded its audio portfolio with the launch of the Clip Pro, its first pair of clip-on wireless earbuds. Unlike conventional true wireless stereo earbuds that sit inside the ear canal, the CMF Clip Pro uses an open-ear design aimed at offering a more comfortable listening experience.

The launch comes as clip-on earbuds gain traction in the personal audio market, with major brands including Sony and Bose also experimenting with similar form factors. CMF is positioning the Clip Pro as a comparatively affordable entry into the category, although buyers in India will not get access to the new earbuds.

CMF Clip Pro Uses Three-Point Clip Design

The CMF Clip Pro is designed to attach around the ear, with one section resting behind it while the speaker sits outside the ear canal. CMF calls this its 3-point Clip Design, which is intended to distribute pressure across the ear and improve comfort during longer listening sessions.

The earbuds will be offered in three colour options: Dark Grey, Light Grey and Coral.

CMF has also added tactile buttons directly to the earbuds for controlling different functions. The charging case gets an additional rotating dial that can be used to change the volume, manage music playback and calls, and pair the earbuds with compatible smartphones.

10.8mm Drivers, LDAC Support, Sound Seal System

Audio performance can be one of the compromises associated with open-ear earbuds, particularly when it comes to bass response, sound leakage and isolation. CMF is attempting to address some of those limitations with a 10.8mm dual-magnet dynamic driver.

The Clip Pro also features ‘Ultra Bass Technology’, which is designed to strengthen low-frequency output. Codec support includes LDAC, AAC and SBC, giving users multiple options depending on their device and preferred audio quality.

Another feature, called ‘Sound Seal System’, is designed to manage mid and high frequencies to reduce the amount of audio that escapes from the earbuds. This could be particularly useful when using the Clip Pro in quieter public spaces.

For calls, CMF has equipped the earbuds with four HD microphones. These work alongside a VPU-powered Clear Voice Technology system designed to distinguish the wearer's voice from surrounding environmental noise.

CMF Clip Pro Promises Up To 32.5 Hours Of Playback

Each CMF Clip Pro earbud packs a 60mAh battery. According to the company, the earbuds can deliver up to 10 hours of music playback on a single charge, while talk time is rated at up to 6.5 hours.

The accompanying charging case houses a larger 475mAh battery. With the case included, total claimed playback time increases to as much as 32.5 hours. Combined talk time is rated at up to 25 hours.

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CMF Clip Pro Price And Availability

The CMF Clip Pro will initially go on sale in the US, UK and Japan on August 15. It has been priced at $99, which translates to approximately Rs 9,500.

CMF plans to expand availability to Europe and additional global markets from September 15. India, however, is not part of the rollout, with the company confirming that the Clip Pro will not be launched in the country.

At $99, the Clip Pro enters the growing clip-on earbuds segment at a lower price point than alternatives from brands such as Bose and Sony. That could make it an accessible option for consumers looking to try the open-ear, clip-on format without spending as much on a premium pair.