'It Would Be A Dangerous Mistake': US Senator Wyden Opposes 100% Tariffs On India

Speaking on the Senate floor, Wyden said he supported tougher action against Russia over its war in Ukraine but argued that the legislation went far beyond sanctions and would effectively grant the President broad authority to reshape global trade through tariffs.

'Support Strong Sanctions, Not Sweeping Tariff Powers'

"I rise in opposition to this legislation, but make no mistake, I fully support taking tougher action against Russia," Wyden said.

He argued that countries purchasing Russian oil and gas should face stronger sanctions to cut off Moscow's revenue, but maintained that the current bill was "not just a sanctions bill."

According to Wyden, the legislation would allow Trump to decide which countries face tariffs, which receive exemptions, and even alter tariff rates at his discretion.

"This bill gives him massive new tariff authority that he can use to threaten our trading partners and raise prices on the American people," he said.

Warns Of 100% Tariffs On India, China

Wyden cautioned that the legislation would authorise tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods imported from major US trading partners, including India and China, as well as countries such as Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.

He said the tariffs could affect a wide range of products, including food, medicines, machinery, electronics and toys, ultimately increasing living costs for American households.

The senator also criticised the bill for lacking any mechanism that would allow Congress to reverse tariffs once imposed, while enabling the President to increase or reduce duties simply by notifying lawmakers.

'Tariff Chaos' Hurting Businesses And Allies

Wyden argued that Trump's tariff policies had already increased prices, disrupted supply chains and made it difficult for businesses to invest and hire.

He said small businesses and family farms had struggled with rising costs, while US allies such as Canada and members of the European Union had begun questioning Washington's reliability as a trading partner.

"Donald Trump's tariffs are raising prices, hurting our alliances, and opening the door to corruption," Wyden said.

Calling the legislation a "blank cheque", he warned that granting additional tariff authority would worsen the affordability crisis facing American families.

Russia Sanctions Bill Advances In Senate

Wyden's remarks came as the US Senate advanced legislation aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The bill, originally introduced in April 2025 by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, cleared a procedural vote 86-12 on July 28 during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US Capitol.

If enacted in its current form, the legislation would authorise sanctions on Russian officials and permit tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries that continue trading with Russia, particularly those importing Russian energy.

India Among Countries That Could Be Affected

India is among the countries that could be significantly affected by the proposed legislation because of its continued imports of Russian crude oil.

India's reliance on Russian energy has grown amid disruptions to global oil supplies caused by conflict in West Asia, with refiners increasingly turning to Russian crude after shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was affected.