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English NewsNews'It Would Be A Dangerous Mistake': US Senator Wyden Opposes 100% Tariffs On India

'It Would Be A Dangerous Mistake': US Senator Wyden Opposes 100% Tariffs On India

US Senator Ron Wyden opposed a Russia sanctions bill allowing up to 100% tariffs on India and China, warning it gives Trump sweeping tariff powers, raises US prices and hurts allies and businesses.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 11:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Senator Wyden opposes bill granting President sweeping tariff powers.
  • Legislation threatens 100% tariffs on imports from India, China.
  • Wyden warns bill raises consumer costs, harms trade.
 
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden voiced strong opposition to a proposed US sanctions bill that could impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from India, China and several other countries, warning that the legislation would hand President Donald Trump sweeping tariff powers while driving up costs for American consumers.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Senator Ron Wyden oppose the proposed US sanctions bill?

Senator Wyden opposes the bill because he believes it grants the President sweeping tariff powers, allowing arbitrary tariff imposition and rate changes. He warns it would drive up costs for American consumers.

Which countries could face significant tariffs under the proposed legislation?

The legislation could authorize up to 100% tariffs on imports from major US trading partners, including India and China. Other countries like Slovakia, Hungary, and Azerbaijan could also be affected.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 11:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
China INDIA 100% Tariff US India Tariff Ron Wyden
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