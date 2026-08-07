Senator Wyden opposes the bill because he believes it grants the President sweeping tariff powers, allowing arbitrary tariff imposition and rate changes. He warns it would drive up costs for American consumers.
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'It Would Be A Dangerous Mistake': US Senator Wyden Opposes 100% Tariffs On India
US Senator Ron Wyden opposed a Russia sanctions bill allowing up to 100% tariffs on India and China, warning it gives Trump sweeping tariff powers, raises US prices and hurts allies and businesses.
- Senator Wyden opposes bill granting President sweeping tariff powers.
- Legislation threatens 100% tariffs on imports from India, China.
- Wyden warns bill raises consumer costs, harms trade.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why does Senator Ron Wyden oppose the proposed US sanctions bill?
Which countries could face significant tariffs under the proposed legislation?
The legislation could authorize up to 100% tariffs on imports from major US trading partners, including India and China. Other countries like Slovakia, Hungary, and Azerbaijan could also be affected.
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