It's a military drama inspired by one of the Indian Air Force's significant missions during the 1999 Kargil War. The series follows the Golden Arrows Squadron in one of the world's highest air combat operations.
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Operation Safed Sagar Teaser Out: Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth Lead Kargil War Drama
Netflix has released the teaser for Operation Safed Sagar, a military drama inspired by the Indian Air Force's Kargil War mission. Starring Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth and Mihir Ahuja, the series premieres on August 7.
- Netflix unveiled
- It depicts the 1999 Kargil War's significant air mission.
- Stars Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, depicting high-altitude combat.
- Directed by Oni Sen, streaming August 7 on Netflix.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is
Who are the key cast members in
The series features Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Mihir Ahuja, Abhay Verma, Taaruk Raina, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, and Adil Hussain. They portray both rookie and experienced officers.
When and where will
Operation Safed Sagar is set to premiere on Netflix on August 7. It is one of Netflix India's most anticipated series.
What inspired the story behind
The story was inspired by co-creator Kushal Srivastava's experience in the Indian Air Force. It explores military operations, friendship, sacrifice, and leadership under extreme conditions.
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