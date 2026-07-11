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English NewsEntertainmentOperation Safed Sagar Teaser Out: Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth Lead Kargil War Drama

Operation Safed Sagar Teaser Out: Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth Lead Kargil War Drama

Netflix has released the teaser for Operation Safed Sagar, a military drama inspired by the Indian Air Force's Kargil War mission. Starring Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth and Mihir Ahuja, the series premieres on August 7.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Netflix unveiled
  • It depicts the 1999 Kargil War's significant air mission.
  • Stars Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, depicting high-altitude combat.
  • Directed by Oni Sen, streaming August 7 on Netflix.

Netflix has unveiled the teaser of Operation Safed Sagar, a military drama inspired by one of the Indian Air Force's most significant missions during the 1999 Kargil War. Featuring Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Mihir Ahuja, Abhay Verma and Taaruk Raina, the series follows the Golden Arrows Squadron as they undertake one of the world's highest air combat operations. The teaser introduces young fighter pilots preparing for a mission that tests skill, courage, and leadership under extreme conditions. Soon after its release, viewers praised the visuals and scale, with many calling the teaser a goosebumps-inducing glimpse into an untold chapter of Indian military history.

Operation Safed Sagar Teaser

The teaser opens with a group of young Indian Air Force pilots getting ready for a dangerous mission during the Kargil War. Mihir Ahuja, Abhay Verma and Taaruk Raina play rookie officers who are mentored by experienced commanders portrayed by Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill.

Inspired by Operation Safed Sagar, the Indian Air Force's aerial campaign during the 1999 conflict, the series focuses on the Golden Arrows Squadron and their role in one of the world's highest air wars. The visuals hint at high-altitude combat, demanding missions and the pressure faced by those flying into hostile territory.

Fans React To The Teaser

The teaser quickly drew positive reactions online. One viewer commented, "In my opinion, this really goosebumps trailer." Another wrote, "This is a golden arrow." Several users also praised the cast, with one saying, "Looks spectacular!!! Soo happy for @taarukraina. Y'all never fail to make us proud." Another added, "Congratulations and best wishes to the entire team!!! It looks amazing."

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Cast, Release Date And Makers

Directed by Oni Sen, Operation Safed Sagar is created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava. Alongside Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill, the series features Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Abhay Verma, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi. The series is produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films and will premiere on Netflix on August 7.

Speaking about the project, producers Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films said the story was inspired by co-creator Kushal Srivastava's experience in the Indian Air Force. They added that while the series explores military operations, it also focuses on friendship, sacrifice, leadership, and difficult choices. They revealed that filming took place across more than 100 locations, including shoots at altitudes above 16,000 feet, while extensive visual effects were used to recreate the scale of the mission.

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With its focus on a lesser-known chapter of the Kargil War and a strong ensemble cast, Operation Safed Sagar is shaping up to be one of Netflix India's most anticipated series of the year. As the premiere date approaches, the teaser has already raised expectations among viewers.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is

It's a military drama inspired by one of the Indian Air Force's significant missions during the 1999 Kargil War. The series follows the Golden Arrows Squadron in one of the world's highest air combat operations.

Who are the key cast members in

The series features Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Mihir Ahuja, Abhay Verma, Taaruk Raina, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, and Adil Hussain. They portray both rookie and experienced officers.

When and where will

Operation Safed Sagar is set to premiere on Netflix on August 7. It is one of Netflix India's most anticipated series.

What inspired the story behind

The story was inspired by co-creator Kushal Srivastava's experience in the Indian Air Force. It explores military operations, friendship, sacrifice, and leadership under extreme conditions.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jimmy Shergill Siddharth Netflix India Indian Air Force Abhay Verma Mihir Ahuja Operation Safed Sagar Teaser Kargil War Series
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