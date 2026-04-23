Meta Is Recording Employee Mouse Moves To Build AI That Does Your Job

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Meta now tracks employee computer use for AI training.

AI agents will eventually perform most work, not humans.

Meta cutting jobs while increasing AI tool reliance.

If you thought artificial intelligence was just another tool to make work easier, the latest move by Meta suggests something bigger is unfolding. The company is now tracking how employees use their computers, including mouse movements and keystrokes, to train AI systems. This is not just about improving software. It signals a deeper shift in how work itself may be done in the future.

As companies push towards automation, the question is no longer whether AI will assist workers, but whether it will start replacing them altogether.

Why Is Meta Training AI Using Employee Activity Data?

According to a Reuters report, Meta’s new system, called the Model Capability Initiative, is designed to learn directly from how humans interact with computers.

By analysing everyday actions like clicking buttons or using shortcuts, the company aims to build AI agents that can replicate real work behaviour.

According to CTO Andrew Bosworth, the long-term goal is clear: “The vision we are building towards is one where our agents primarily do the work and our role is to direct, review and help them improve."

This approach shows that AI is moving beyond basic automation into decision-making roles. Instead of simply assisting employees, these systems are being trained to independently complete tasks. The more data they gather, the better they get, reducing the need for human involvement over time.

Is AI Quietly Replacing Human Jobs Across Tech?

The timing of this initiative is significant. Meta is already planning to cut around 10% of its workforce, while pushing employees to rely more on AI tools.

It has even introduced a broader role called “AI builder,” signalling a shift away from traditional job titles. Other tech giants like Amazon have also reduced thousands of roles, reflecting a wider industry trend.

Experts warn this could reshape white-collar work. Tasks once handled by humans, such as coding or data organisation, are increasingly being automated. As AI improves, fewer workers may be needed to do the same amount of work.

What started as efficiency could soon translate into large-scale job displacement, raising serious concerns about the future of employment in the tech-driven world.