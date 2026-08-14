Have 1,000 YouTube Subscribers? Here’s How You Can Earn From Ads In 2027

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YouTube revises Partner Program entry rules from February 2027.

New creators must meet 1K subs and viewership criteria.

Existing Shorts creators need 10 million views for monetization.

YouTube is set to change the eligibility rules for creators seeking a share of advertising and YouTube Premium revenue through its Partner Program (YPP), with the new rules coming into effect on February 1, 2027.

Under the revised criteria, new creators with 1,000 subscribers will be able to apply for ad and Premium revenue sharing if they also meet either 8,000 qualified watch hours in the previous 365 days or 20 million qualified Shorts views in the previous 90 days.

The changes will apply only to creators joining the programme from February 1, 2027. Existing YouTube Partner Program members will not be affected.

YouTube said the changes are aimed at rewarding active creators and creating more opportunities to earn money on the platform. This is the first significant update to YPP requirements since 2018. The company also said it expects to pay creators more in 2027 than it did in 2026.

What Are The New YouTube Monetisation Requirements?

For new creators seeking access to ad and Premium revenue sharing, YouTube will introduce two qualifying routes:

1,000 subscribers + 8,000 qualified watch hours in the previous 365 days, or

1,000 subscribers + 20 million qualified Shorts views in the previous 90 days.

The eligibility requirements for YouTube's Fan Funding and shopping products will remain unchanged. The new thresholds specifically apply to ad and Premium revenue sharing for new creators.

YouTube Shorts Monetisation Rules Also Change

YouTube is also revising its Shorts revenue-sharing requirements from February 1, 2027.

Existing creators will need 10 million qualified Shorts views in the previous 90 days to remain eligible for ads and subscription revenue sharing on Shorts.

Creators whose channels fall below the 10-million-view threshold will continue to remain part of YPP and earn from their long-form content. Shorts revenue sharing will automatically resume once a channel crosses the 10-million-view threshold again.

YouTube said creators who already generate significant revenue from Shorts are unlikely to be affected by the changes.

New Earning Opportunities For Smaller Channels

YouTube said it plans to introduce new incentive programmes instead of relying solely on advertising revenue.

For channels that do not meet the 10-million Shorts view threshold, the programmes will provide opportunities to earn by achieving specific milestones. These will include bonuses linked to YouTube Shopping, incentives for brand deals and earnings boosts for starting and growing trends.

YouTube said more details about these programmes will be announced later.

YouTube YPP Criteria From February 2027

From February 2027, new creators applying for YouTube's Partner Program (YPP) will need 1,000 subscribers and either 8,000 qualified watch hours in the previous 365 days or 20 million qualified Shorts views in the previous 90 days to qualify for ad and YouTube Premium revenue sharing.

YouTube is also expanding Premium Lite to all countries where YouTube Premium is available.

The subscription offers uninterrupted, offline and background viewing for most content. Creators will receive a share of revenue from Premium and Premium Lite subscriptions based on member watch time and views.

According to YouTube, creators receive 55 per cent of allocated revenue for long-form videos and 45 per cent for Shorts.

In February, YouTube announced that background play and downloads would be added to Premium Lite. In India, the subscription is priced at Rs 89 per month and offers ad-free viewing for most videos on the platform. It is available across smartphones, laptops and smart TVs.

X, Facebook Also Revise Creator Monetisation

YouTube's move comes as other social media platforms also change their creator monetisation strategies.

A few days ago, Elon Musk's X revised its creator payout programme, changing its guidelines to reward only original content.

Earlier this year, Facebook introduced a new monetisation programme aimed at attracting popular creators from platforms such as TikTok and YouTube.