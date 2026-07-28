Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centre, BJP promote E20 fuel amid online criticism.

Consumers concerned about E20 fuel vehicle impact, efficiency.

Gadkari sues tech giants over E20 deepfake allegations.

The Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have stepped up efforts to promote the E20 ethanol-blended fuel programme through a coordinated social media campaign, as criticism over the policy continues to gain traction online.

Government officials, BJP leaders, Union ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) have been asked to actively participate in the campaign to raise awareness about the E20 rollout, reported The New Indian Express.

The initiative is reportedly intended to respond to growing consumer complaints and criticism from opposition parties over the ethanol-blended fuel programme.

"As part of the campaign, four customised videos for X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube will be circulated extensively by party workers and officials," the official told the publication.

Consumer Concerns Over E20 Rollout

The outreach comes amid concerns raised by some consumers regarding the use of E20 fuel, particularly in vehicles that were not originally designed for higher ethanol blends.

According to findings by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the use of E20 fuel in vehicles engineered for lower ethanol concentrations could lead to deterioration of rubber components in the fuel system. However, the study found no adverse impact on metallic parts.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has acknowledged that fuel efficiency may decline by around 1-2 per cent in newer vehicles compatible with E20, while older vehicles could witness a reduction of up to 6 per cent in mileage. The ministry has also clarified that using E20 fuel does not affect the validity of a vehicle's insurance coverage.

Political Row Over Ethanol Policy

The E20 programme has also emerged as a political issue, with the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress trading allegations over its implementation.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has previously described the criticism surrounding the E20 rollout as a "politically motivated social media campaign", rejecting allegations made against the policy.

The Centre has positioned ethanol blending as part of its broader strategy to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and increase the use of domestically produced biofuels.

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Bombay High Court Allows Gadkari To Pursue Civil Suit

Separately, the Bombay High Court has granted Gadkari permission to file a civil suit against Meta, Google, X and unidentified individuals over AI-generated deepfakes and allegedly defamatory online content linking him to the E20 programme.

According to court proceedings, Justice Abhay Ahuja allowed the Union minister to initiate the civil action after hearing a petition filed under Clause XII of the Letters Patent. The provision enables the Bombay High Court to entertain matters where part of the cause of action falls outside its territorial jurisdiction.

Gadkari argued that the disputed content was accessible in Mumbai despite being circulated across online platforms elsewhere, making the court's leave necessary before filing the substantive suit.

Deepfake Content At The Centre Of Dispute

The proposed lawsuit names Meta, Google, X and unidentified "John Doe" defendants, who are alleged to have created, published or facilitated the circulation of the disputed material.

According to Gadkari's petition, AI-generated videos and manipulated social media posts falsely suggested that he and members of his family had benefited financially from the Centre's E20 ethanol policy. He has denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and harmful to his reputation.

The petition further states that the E20 ethanol blending programme falls under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, even though Gadkari has publicly advocated the use of ethanol as an alternative fuel.

The case adds to a growing number of legal disputes involving AI-generated deepfakes and online misinformation, with courts increasingly hearing matters related to reputation, personality rights and digital content moderation.

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