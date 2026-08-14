Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FAU-G Season 4 launched, focusing on competitive esports gameplay.

Introduces new character Nishta, 4v4 TDM, Veer Sangram tournament.

New tactical RC Bomb, refreshed Bharat Pass also included.

Developers aim to establish serious competitive Indian shooter.

FAU-G: Domination is turning up the heat with Season 4, and this time the focus is firmly on competitive play. nCore Games and Dot9 Games have launched the game's latest season with a new playable character, a dedicated 4v4 Team Deathmatch mode, the first FAU-G Veer Sangram squad tournament, a remote-controlled explosive killstreak and a fresh Bharat Pass.

The update follows the FAU-G: Bharat League, which brought together more than 100 finalists from 28 states and featured a Rs 50 lakh prize pool. With Season 4, the developers are pushing the game further into organised competitive gaming while giving regular players plenty of new toys to play with.

And yes, one of those toys is literally a bomb on wheels.

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Meet Nishta, FAU-G's Newest Soldier

Season 4 introduces Nishta, a new character whose name means “dedication”. Her story begins in the hillside villages along the Nepal-India border, where she grew up hearing stories about the courage and honour of the Gorkha Regiment.

Her life takes a dramatic turn when a landslide destroys her village. Instead of letting the tragedy define her, Nishta trains relentlessly and eventually earns a place in the Gorkha Regiment.

During a high-risk operation, Colonel Dhillon notices her ability to remain calm under fire and her instinct to put her team first. He subsequently recruits her into FAU-G.

Nishta's character story also puts the relationship between India and Nepal at its centre. Her motivation is framed around the bond between the two countries and the identity that shaped her.

4v4 TDM Is Built For Fast, Competitive Matches

If long multiplayer matches aren't your thing, Season 4 has something considerably more frantic.

The new 4v4 Team Deathmatch mode is built around 40-kill games that should take roughly five minutes. That means fewer drawn-out matches and plenty of room for quick firefights, clutch plays and tactical decisions.

Teams can have up to five players on their roster, although only four players take part in each match. That extra player gives squads some flexibility when deciding who should take the battlefield for a particular game.

More importantly, 4v4 TDM isn't just another multiplayer mode. It forms the competitive foundation for FAU-G's new squad tournament, Veer Sangram.

Veer Sangram Wants To Find India's Best FAU-G Squad

The FAU-G Veer Sangram (FVS) is the game's first structured squad-based tournament, and it is designed to reward more than simply playing match after match.

The competition will begin with an online phase, where teams compete on a single leaderboard using the TCT Team Points system. Player performance is assessed using factors including headshot accuracy, KDA and kill contribution, with headshot accuracy receiving the highest weighting.

There is also an interesting twist: teams will have their scores calculated from their 200 highest-scoring games.

So, theoretically, endlessly grinding matches won't be enough. Teams need to make those matches count.

The top 16 teams from the online leaderboard will then move to offline finals in Mumbai. The finals will feature a group stage before moving into quarterfinals, semifinals, a third-place match and the grand final. The dates for both the online and offline phases are yet to be announced.

The tournament builds on the FAU-G Bharat League, which attracted lakhs of players and gave the developers a platform to expand grassroots competitive gaming.

RC Bomb Lets You Drive Your Own Explosion

Now for the feature that could make some matches considerably more chaotic.

Season 4 adds the RC Bomb, an offensive killstreak that players can earn after getting four kills without dying.

Once activated, players switch into the RC's camera view and remotely drive the explosive vehicle towards the enemy. There's a catch, though: your soldier stays exactly where they were when you activated it, leaving them exposed while you're busy piloting the bomb.

The RC can move forwards and backwards, turn left and right, jump, explode and activate Nitro for a two-second speed boost. But you only have 15 seconds to make your move before the vehicle shuts down.

That means there is no time to casually cruise around the map looking for the perfect target.

The RC Bomb Can Be Destroyed, Too

The developers have also given opponents several ways to ruin your little demolition derby.

The RC makes an audible engine sound, has low health and can be destroyed by enemy gunfire. AI bots can also detect and attack it. On the minimap, the vehicle appears as a yellow icon with a vision cone similar to a player's.

The idea is to make the RC Bomb a tactical gamble rather than an automatic multi-kill button. It can be used to break defensive positions, disrupt groups of enemies or potentially swing a close fight, but opponents have a chance to spot and destroy it.

In other words, get your timing wrong and your fancy new killstreak could become an expensive toy.

Bharat Pass Adds Legendary Gun Skins

Season 4 isn't just about competitive modes and explosive RC cars. The game's Bharat Pass has also received a refresh.

Players can unlock new cosmetic content covering weapons, avatars and player customisation. The updated pass also includes two new legendary gun skins, along with seasonal missions and objectives that offer additional rewards.

The Bharat Pass continues to form part of FAU-G: Domination's seasonal live-service model, giving players new progression goals as each season rolls out.

FAU-G Is Pushing Harder Into Indian Esports

Season 4 represents another step in nCore Games and Dot9 Games' attempt to establish FAU-G: Domination as a serious competitive shooter made in India.

The game debuted at WAVES 2025 with Season 1, followed by the online FAU-G Bharat League in Season 2. Season 3 then brought the first on-ground LAN finals for a made-in-India game. Season 4 now puts structured 4v4 competition and squad-based esports at the heart of the game.

The latest push also comes after strategic investment from Nazara Technologies, India's publicly listed gaming company.

“The FAU-G: Bharat League validated our belief that India can build globally competitive esports IP grounded in strong gameplay, disciplined live operations, and deep cultural resonance,” said Vishal Gondal, Founder and Chairman, nCore Games.

“From inception, our strategy has been to build competitive experiences that truly resonate with India’s highly engaged gaming community,” added Kaval Bombra, President, nCore Games.

“Season 4 represents our commitment to that vision,” said Deepak Ail, CEO and Co-Founder of Dot9 Games. “With Nishta, 4v4 competitive play, the FVS tournament, and the RC Bomb, we’re delivering the features our community has been asking for, and we’re just getting started.”