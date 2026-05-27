Airtel, Jio, Vi Or BSNL: We Compared Every Annual Plan So You Don't Have To

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Operators offer varied annual plans, from data-only to unlimited calling.

Airtel and Vi provide Rs 1,849 voice-only annual plans.

Jio's Rs 3,599 plan offers substantial daily data and 5G.

BSNL's Rs 2,399 plan provides 365-day validity with daily data.

Airtel vs Vi vs Jio vs BSNL Recharge Plans: Choosing an annual mobile recharge in India is not as simple as picking the lowest number on a list. The cheapest plan from one operator may not offer calling, while another skips data entirely. Prices range from as low as Rs 321 to Rs 3,599 for a full year, depending on what you need. Here is a plain breakdown of what Airtel, Vi, Jio, and BSNL are offering on their annual plans, so you can figure out what actually works for you.

What Does Airtel's Cheapest Annual Plan Offer?

Airtel's entry-level annual plan is priced at Rs 1,849 for 365 days. It covers unlimited voice calls but comes with zero mobile data. This works for someone who relies entirely on Wi-Fi and just wants uninterrupted calling throughout the year without worrying about recharges.

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If you need daily mobile internet on Airtel, the next step up is Rs 3,599, which includes 2 GB per day, unlimited 5G data, and standard SMS allowances.

What Is Vi's Annual Plan Structure?

Vi's lowest-priced annual option is Rs 1,189, but it is a data-only plan offering 50 GB for the year with no calling or SMS benefits. It suits a secondary SIM or a hotspot device, not a primary number.

For voice users, Vi mirrors Airtel at Rs 1,849, giving full-year validity, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day with no bundled data. Heavy users can go for Rs 3,499, which brings 1.5 GB per day, Binge All Night access from 12 AM to 6 AM, and weekend data rollover.

How Is Jio's Annual Plan Different?

Jio does not offer a budget voice-only annual tier. Its starting point for 365 days is Rs 3,599, which includes 2.5 GB per day of 4G data, unlimited 5G, 100 SMS per day, and an 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription.

What Makes BSNL's Annual Plans Stand Out?

BSNL is the clear price leader here. Its most affordable option is a Rs 321 annual data voucher offering 15 GB for the year with 365-day validity. Calling is charged at standard rates, making it practical only for keeping a backup SIM or a secondary number active.

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At Rs 1,499, you get unlimited calling and 32 GB of data, though the validity is 300 days, not a full year. The Rs 2,399 plan covers a genuine 365-day cycle with 2.5 GB per day and unlimited calls on BSNL's 4G network.

Which Annual Mobile Plan Should You Pick?

If cost alone is the priority, BSNL at Rs 321 is unmatched. For a calling-focused plan without data, both Airtel and Vi offer Rs 1,849 plans. If you want a well-rounded annual pack with strong data and extras, Jio's Rs 3,599 plan packs the most value. Vi's Rs 3,499 plan suits those who use data heavily at night or on weekends.

One thing worth noting: these are national baseline prices, and rates can vary by Rs 10 to Rs 50 depending on your telecom circle, whether that is Delhi, Mumbai, or Maharashtra. Always check your provider's app before completing a recharge.