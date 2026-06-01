Nominations commenced on June 1, 2026, at 11:00 am and can be submitted until 3:00 pm on June 8.
Rajya Sabha Polls Announced: What Is The Procedure And How Does Voting Work? Explained
ECI announced Rajya Sabha polls for 27 seats and Legislative Council elections in Bihar and Karnataka. Nominations end June 8; polling and counting are scheduled for June 18.
- ECI announces Rajya Sabha elections for 27 seats.
- Nomination period: June 1-8; scrutiny June 9.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for elections to 27 seats in the Rajya Sabha, comprising biennial elections for 24 seats across 10 states and bye-elections for three seats in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. The poll panel has also announced elections to the Legislative Councils of Bihar and Karnataka.
The nomination process for all the announced elections commenced at 11:00 am on June 1, 2026. Candidates can submit their nomination papers until 3:00 pm on June 8. The scrutiny of nominations will be conducted by the respective Returning Officers (ROs) on June 9, while June 11 has been fixed as the last date for withdrawal of candidature. If elections become necessary due to contests, polling will be held on June 18 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. The counting of votes will begin at 5:00 pm on the same day for all the notified elections.
Apart from the Rajya Sabha elections, the ECI has also announced biennial elections for nine seats in the Bihar Legislative Council and seven seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council. A bye-election will also be held for one vacant seat in the Bihar Legislative Council.
Also Read: Rajya Sabha Elections To Be Held On June 18; ECI Releases Schedule
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
When do nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections open and close?
What are the key dates for the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections?
Scrutiny of nominations is on June 9, the last date for withdrawal is June 11. Polling, if needed, is on June 18, with counting on the same day.
How is the quota for Rajya Sabha elections calculated?
The quota is calculated using the formula: Quota = [Total number of valid votes / (Number of seats to be filled + 1)] + 1.